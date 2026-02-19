Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’ve sort of felt the tide turning on burgeoning superstar Glen Powell of late.

I still like the guy and have enjoyed him in various genres including aviation action dramas (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Devotion”) and romantic comedies (“Anyone But You”), but his fun (to me at least) riff on “The Running Man” landed with a thud at the box office late last year.

I understand the criticism that Powell has made a career out of rebooting, resuscitating or sequelizing dormant film franchises (the aforementioned “Top Gun” and “The Running Man,” “Twisters”), which is all the more reason to celebrate when he breaks from formula by co-writing and appearing in movies from filmmakers such as Richard Linklater (“Hit Man”) or Judd Apatow (they have a project hitting screens in 2027). I’d also say Powell is working outside his comfort zone by starring in writer/director John Patton Ford’s satirical dark comedy “How to Make a Killing” (in theaters beginning Friday, Feb. 20).

Mary Redfellow (Nell Williams) is disowned by her father Whitelaw (Ed Harris, good albeit underused), patriarch of their insanely wealthy family, when she becomes pregnant as a teen in the late 1980s. Mary’s son Becket (Grady Wilson) doesn’t have the advantages his more moneyed friends such as Julia Steinway (Maggie Toomey) do, but she still imparts the ways of the upper crust upon him prior to her passing from cancer when he’s 12.

Having made his way through the foster care system, Becket (now played by Powell) is grown and working in a men’s custom tailoring shop. He reconnects with Julia (now played by Margaret Qualley) and asks her out, but she’s engaged to a finance bro (Aussie actor James Frencheville).

Becket has an axe to grind against the Redfellows and wants his seat at the table. If he can outlive, outplay and outlast the seven remaining Redfellows - cousins Taylor (Rafferty Law, Jude’s son), Noah (Zach Woods) and Steven (Topher Grace), Aunt Cassandra (Bianca Amato), uncles Warren (Bill Camp) and McArthur (Sean Cameron Michael) and Grandpa Whitelaw - Becket will be the recipient of a $28 billion inheritance. Becket figures he’s gotta crack a coupla eggs to make a cake and gets a-baking.

“How to Make a Killing” is the second feature from “Emily the Criminal” writer/director Ford and he isn’t experiencing a sophomore slump. He seems to like making movies about ordinary people finding themselves in extraordinary … and criminal … circumstances. It’s a loose retelling of Robert Hamer’s 1949 Alec Guinness-starring classic “Kind Hearts and Coronets” that’s simultaneously very funny and very sad.

The picture is extremely well acted. I was especially impressed by Powell, who’s playing against type and remains likable despite his character doing despicable things. He’s strongly supported by Woods and Grace (both deliciously douchey), Camp, whose Warren serves as the heart to the remaining Redfellows and the film itself, and Qualley and Jessica Henwick as Becket’s love interest Ruth - one of these ladies’ characters is hugely appealing and the other is hugely appalling … I’ll let y’all decide which is which.

“How to Make a Killing” should please those who like Powell, dig dark comedies and subscribe to the theory that the rich should be eaten.

Share