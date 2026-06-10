Mexican cinema has really been on a roll for the past couple of decades, creating a wide range of rich films and some top-notch directors who crossed over into the American mainstream like Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

It hasn’t necessarily translated to animation, and that might seem like the next logical frontier. “I Am Frankelda,” debuting on Netflix Friday June 12, is Mexico’s first home-grown stop-motion animated feature. It’s incredibly imaginative, colorful and vibrant in its depiction of a parallel nightmare realm populated by creatures virtuous and not.

It seems geared toward kids who can drink in the wonderful sights and sounds, and not worry so much about following the story. I had a little trouble doing so myself, as well as tracking the action that comes at you very fast-paced and chaotic. It can be a little overwhelming at times.

Maybe younger eyes/brains will track better.

Mireya Mendoza voices the title character, Francisca Imelda, a young woman who grew up in traumatic circumstances in 1800s Mexico. After losing her mother and father at an early age, she was raised by a cruel grandmother who did everything in her power to stamp out the girl’s creative desires, telling her women’s duty is to tend to the house, not become writers. Getting continually rejected by publishers only adds to her anguish.

Existing parallel to this world is Topus Terrenus, aka the Realm of Terrors, occupied by a menagerie of frightful creatures not terribly different from those in “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” But the two planes are interconnected, and the benevolent king and queen — who sort of resemble bipedal demon owls — use their magical Harpsider instrument to spin nightmares for the humans to experience and enjoy catharsis.

This (in some way not really explained) sustains the terror realm. But lately humans have become jaded and inured to the scary dreams created for them by the Royal Nightmare Maker, Procustes (Luis Leonardo Suárez), a massive spider with an unctuous manner who harbors hidden desires to overthrow the monarchy. Things are falling apart and some of the terror denizens are dying.

Prince Herneval (Arturo Mercado Jr.) appoints himself the realm’s savior. As a child he accidentally pierced the barrier between Francisca’s world and heard some of her fantastical, dark stories. He returns there as a grownup and persuades her spirit to come stay in his world, where her resplendent imagination begins spinning tales that far surpass those of Procustes and begin reviving the dying world.

Needless to say, Procustes is not too happy about this and enlists the leaders of the seven clans of nightmares to rebel alongside him. His scheming also creates a divide between Frankelda (as she dubs the nightmarish version of herself) and Herneval, also squashing their budding romance.

“I Am Frankelda” is actually a prequel to a Mexican TV show, “Frankelda’s Book of Spooks,” that ran just five episodes. It’s hard to imagine sustaining the slow, exacting work of stop-motion animation in a television format, so it made sense for writer/directors Arturo and Roy Ambriz to make the switch to movies.

(Because it’s on Netflix, you can opt to watch with English spoken dialogue and/or subtitles.)

We’ve been continually impressed with the newest generation of stop-motion movies, and “Frankelda” only continues the evolution. What’s really amazing is how much is happening on the screen at any given time — multiple characters, interactions and even stuff going on in the background.

I couldn’t tell if there was some CGI assistance, though I would tend to think so for some things like water and smoke effects. There are also a few short sequences where it reverts to what appears to be traditional animation.

Frankelda, as you might guess from the name, is supposed to be a loose adaptation of Mary Shelley, the author of “Frankenstein.” Most of the time she is depicted as a pale, feminine figure in big bustle-y Victorian dresses, rather passive and withdrawn. But when she grows angry or frustrated, her face transforms into a monster-adjacent expression with thick, angled eyebrows and gnashing teeth.

I liked that she has real emotions, including negative ones, and isn’t just a typical movie damsel.

Herneval is a bit harder to peg. Mostly he’s a classic do-gooder type, though there are times when he questions whether he’s using Francisca for his own purposes to benefit the realm rather than because it’s what’s best for her. He’s also way more patient with Procustes than is wise, continuing to give him more chances long after he’s shown his true, conniving self.

There are also several songs, and while they’re not bad (music by Kevin Smithers), I felt like they tended to stop the story and replay what has happened rather than move the narrative forward.

Still, there’s no denying the sheer imagination and creative artistry behind “I Am Frankelda.” It’s a story about nightmares, though one I think all but the smallest children will be dazzled by rather than frightened. Let’s hope the Mexican wave continues.

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