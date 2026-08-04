My partner and I celebrated our 25th anniversary this year. So maybe I’m not the best person to review a film about a relationship with all the structural integrity of swiss cheese. Too late, here goes.

“I Really Love My Husband,” written and directed by GG Hawkins, premiered at SXSW back in 2025 and is now streaming. The film is part of a spate of bitter-funny stories about hysterically unhealthy relationships. Think “Splitsville” (last year’s underrated bonanza of physical comedy), “The Invite” (Olivia Wilde’s psychological shell game), or even “Obsession” (fickle woman = utter monster).

“I Really Love My Husband” risks what all of these films must: that we will like these messed-up characters enough to want to spend two hours with them. With this film, it’s not a sure bet.

Meet Teresa (Madison Lanesey), a newlywed whose husband Drew (Travis Quentin Young) is as accommodating and positive as she is selfish and self-loathing. They’re a couple who don’t even agree on the story of how they became a couple. But off they go to the beaches of Panama. In her red bikini, she rolls her eyes at most things Drew does; in his board shorts, appears oblivious to her insecurities, expressed as disdain.

When a mysterious resort host (Paz, played by Arta Gee) enters the equation and Teresa suggests a little swinging, the precarious balance of the Teresa-Drew relationship is soon washed out to sea.

There are two reasons to see this film. One is the beaches of Bocas del Toro, Panama, and the excellent cinematography of them. The beach is a character, hypnotizing everyone with sultry beauty and dissolving the veneer of a marriage with its salt and sand. The film’s editing is also sharp and satisfying.

The second reason is Arta Gee’s performance. A non-binary model/actor with an angular build and eyes that would melt ice, Gee’s underacting is a fine foil to Lanesey’s and Young’s histrionics. Gee portrays Paz with a core of self-assurance and a sensual serenity that makes everyone around them seem more or less…pathetic. The non-binary character is the only one at peace and in control.

And that’s the problem. It’s hard to want to spend time with the Teresa or Drew characters. They are more annoying than relatable, more clueless than funny. And the threesome and twosomes come off more like plot devices than sexy experiences that are about to change the characters’ trajectories.

When the bickering played for laughs turns more weighty with lines like “you make me feel bad for existing” and “I cannot figure out how to love you,” it’s hard to take seriously. Could be the acting, or just that the movie is trying to tackle too many different tones in its short 79 minutes.

That said, I’m all in for this new genre of the “we all need therapy” rom-com. The battle of the gender identities has never been more fertile ground. The institution of marriage has never been more ripe for critique. The language of psychology has never been so commonly spoken, while mental health has never been more elusive. “I Really Love My Husband” tries to have some fun with all this, and that’s a fine goal.