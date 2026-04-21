When movies focus on a medical or mental health condition, you usually know you’re in for some manipulative ‘inspiration pity’ tropes. The afflicted character(s) will suffer setbacks and challenges, sure, but most of the flick is dedicated to their journey to overcome what ails them and find acceptance (possibly even a cure).

Filmmakers do this because it’s what works. Many an Academy Award or other honor has been applied to such cinematic endeavors.

“I Swear” goes for something different. In a moving biographical portrait of Tourette syndrome, it’s more focused on the wallow than the win. It’s a very good but challenging picture that only really leans into the feel-good stuff during its last 20 minutes.

It’s the true-life story of John Davidson, a Scottish man whose Tourettes syndrome manifested when he was 13 years old. For those not familiar with this condition, it causes people to have uncontrollable ticks that can take the form of yelps, hoots and even fully verbal utterances, spastic-like movements of the head or limbs and other sudden, often embarrassing behavior.

As someone with a fairly extreme form, John would find himself blurting out the most horrendous insults — including racist and homophobic words — spitting his food on people and even smacking them in the face or groin. Needless to say, this did not make him many friends at school and even led to some serious assaults as an adult.

Again, he can’t help doing this stuff. It’s a compulsive mental condition that essentially forces you do whatever pops into your head. It’s like the old trick, “Don’t think about elephants,” and then of course you can’t banish pachyderms from your brain.

So, for example, during a job interview John calls his would-be boss a “wrinkly old bastard,” and when complimented on the tea he just made, spits out, “I used my spunk for milk.”

Scott Ellis Watson plays John as a lad and then Robert Aramayo takes over the role starting in his early 20s up to modern times in his early 50s. We learn through a framing device that he became an important advocate for the education and acceptance of Tourettes, receiving an award from Queen Elizabeth herself. (While also calling her the c-word.)

Aramayo — probably best known on these shores for playing Elrond in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — won a BAFTA award (the British Oscar) for his performance, and “I Swear” received several other nominations including best film and best screenplay by Kirk Jones (“Waking Ned Devine”), who also directed.

The thing that most comes through in the performance is his John’s utter shame at humiliating himself hundreds of times day, coupled with a stubborn streak of optimism that simply doesn’t allow him to give up.

The early going is tough to watch. John’s father eventually walks out on the family, frustrated by John’s missteps. They force him to eat his meals sitting in front of the fireplace rather than put up with the occasional spitting episode. His mom (Shirley Henderson) is a cold, brittle woman who seems to have lost all patience years ago, and we wonder if her biggest regret is not having bailed before John’s dad did.

Things might have turned out very badly for John if not for the kindness of Dottie (Maxine Peake), the mother of an old school chum he reconnects with. A mental health nurse dying of cancer, she immediately looks upon John as someone she can help as her last good act on this earth. Almost upon meeting him, she invites John to live with her and lends him an endless supply of patience and encouragement.

She soon finds him a job working at the local community center in Galashiels. He’s basically a glorified janitor, cleaning and setting up chairs and such, but John is thrilled to have work and a purpose. He notices his ticks seem to lessen when he’s engaged. And he even finds a friend and mentor in the aforementioned wrinkly old bastard, Tommy (Peter Mullan, another BAFTA nominee).

As it happens, I’ve had some experience with people with Tourette syndrome: a kid at school and, much later, a coworker at a large metropolitan newspaper. Typing away on deadline in the reporter’s pool, I would sometimes hear this colleague’s yips, barks and unseemly words. It was probably startling for about a day, but soon was drowned away in the usual din of journalistic activity.

No. Big. Deal.

One of the more interesting aspects explored in the movie is the humor of John’s condition. It can be off-putting to people when they meet him, but after they get to know him their reaction is often to laugh. They’re trying to be supportive, but in a way it also enables the behavior.

Certainly, there are plenty of intentional laugh-out-loud moments in the movie, such as John meeting a young woman with Tourettes, the first time she has encountered someone like herself, and the two engage in a non-stop concert of ticks and insults, almost like they’re trying to one-up each other.

Or, invited to play a game of blackjack, John receives his cards and immediately yells out, “I’ve got two aces!”

Things like this have led to the major point of friction over Tourette syndrome: people don’t think it’s real, and that those with it are just faking it so they “get” to say and do all sorts of horrible things on free pass.

If you’ve heard of “I Swear,” it maybe because of an incident that happened at the BAFTA ceremony earlier this year when the real John Davidson, sitting in the back of the audience, was overheard calling out the n-word while Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan appeared as presenters. An apology was issued from the stage and Davidson left the ceremony, but apparently it wasn’t enough and he got pretty thoroughly dragged.

No less a personage than Jamie Foxx insisted, “He meant that sh*t.”

How ironic that a wonderful film about the understanding and acceptance of a mortifying medical condition was greeted with that which it was made to combat: ignorance.

Share