“The movies are like a machine that generates empathy,” Roger Ebert famously once wrote, and it’s films like “I Was a Stranger” than prove the truth of it.

This anthology of connected stories about Syrian refugees is a searing tale that shows both the depravity and grace of humanity in crisis. It shows the good, the bad and the ugly side of recent history, even as a civil war that ousted the Assad regime has cooled into fractured instability. Untold numbers of Syrians have been displaced or fled to other parts of the region.

“Stranger” shows a heroic doctor, saving lives in a chaotic hospital as bodies are brought in shot or blown up. We also see a merciless smuggler, who extracts cash from desperate people to load them onto flimsy boats for precarious rides to Greece that may or may not survive the voyage.

“They make it, they don’t. It all pays the same,” shrugs this man, Marwan (Omary Sy), and we are urged to hate him. And yet, writer/director Brandt Andersen — in his first feature film — also draws back the curtain on his own situation, which includes a desperately sick child he hopes to bring to Chicago for better healthcare.

This is a movie that shouts, but never sneers. It doesn’t blame any particular political or power order, but rages at the state of inhumanity which increasingly seems to encroach across the globe.

The doctor, Amira (Yasmine Al Massri), is a pediatric radiologist pulled into emergency surgery duty because there simply isn’t anyone else available. In addition to blood and death all around her, she finds herself threatened by loyalist soldiers because she also treats the insurgents who show up at the hospital — sometimes literally on gurneys side by side.

After experiencing her own tragedy — during her birthday celebration — Amira and her teen daughter, Rasha (Massa Daoud), must leave the country or face certain death.

Next we meet a captain in the army, Mustafa (Yahya Mahayni), a loyal soldier for the murderous regime. This brings him into conflict with his own father, who organizes against the Assads and is heralded in his community for saving lives. When a chilly intelligence officer orders a massacre of civilians, Mustafa must decide whether he will fight for the law or the people.

One of the people the smuggler does business with is a poet, Fathi (Ziad Bakri), who is stuck in a refugee camp with his wife and three young children. Desperate to get out before things grow even worse, he pays Marwan the money and even develops a level of regard between them. Fathi finds himself appointed as the “captain” of their pathetic little inflatable boat, and faces catastrophe when a storm threatens to drown them all.

Lastly, the story shifts to Stavros (Constantine Markoulakis), the captain of a Greek coast guard ship that every day pulls refugees out of the turbulent seas. They’ve rescued more than 11,000, his first mate says — but Stavros is haunted by the thousand or more they’ve lost. At home he also faces resentment from fellow Greeks angered over the burden all the fleeing Syrians have placed on their country.

As you can gather from these synopses, the stories overlap at the fringes — sometimes more than one. There’s also a framing story set in the U.S. that I’ll leave you to discover for yourself.

The performances are uniformly superb and authentic, never reaching for empathy but garnering it nonetheless. Andersen brings an almost documentary-like feel to the material, shooting with a journalist’s eye. All I know is I was incredibly moved by these characters’ plight.

It’s funny. Like a lot of people, I tend to be rather stubborn in my opinions and stick to them despite evidence otherwise. In my life, the thing that has most consistently moved me to change my mind have been the movies. I still cherish “Brokeback Mountain” for helping evolve my beliefs on some LGBT issues.

I don’t if “I Was a Stranger” sets out to change hearts and minds. More than anything, it’s a plea for empathy — for people who are suffering, for whatever reason or wherever they are. It’s a story told with amazing heart and a vibrant urgency.

I can’t think of a better reason to watch.

Leave a comment