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I scream, you scream, we all scream for tainted ice cream eaten by children who subsequently go on a murderous rampage in schlockmeister Eli Roth’s “Ice Cream Man” (in theaters beginning Friday, Aug. 7).

The sleepy town of Bayleen Bay gets turned on its head and a lot of its residents lose theirs upon the arrival of our titular Ice Cream Man (Ari Millen).

The Ice Cream Man has an axe to grind against the citizens of Bayleen Bay and therefore serves residents frozen treats that incapacitate the adults and turn the children into violent zombies.

Luckily for Jared (Charlie Zeltzer) he blew the big baseball game and is lactose intolerant so he isn’t allowed to partake. He teams with his sister Lizzie (Sarah Abbott), his sister’s landscaper ex-boyfriend Chris (Dylan Hawko) and classmates Mia (Kiori Mirza Waldman) and Tommy (Shiloh O’Reilly) in hopes of killing the Ice Cream Man and freeing their friends and neighbors from his curse.

“Ice Cream Man” isn’t a remake of or a sequel to the 1995 Clint Howard vehicle. As directed by Roth and co-written by Roth and Noah Belson (a lifelong friend of Roth’s who played Guitar Man in “Cabin Fever”) it’s a thin story that mostly serves as a skeleton for a series of escalatingly creative kills. Intestines are used as jump ropes. A decapitated head serves as a tetherball. An educator’s brains are scooped out and fed back to them.

“Ice Cream Man” won’t be for all audiences, but gorehounds should be tickled by Roth’s sick sense of humor. I did enjoy that the kids talk like real kids talk - this includes a whole bunch of cussing. I didn’t enjoy how flippantly and insensitively Roth and Belson include references to Mia having an eating disorder without examining the emotional toil suffered by this poor girl. At one point Mia tastelessly asserts, “I’m a 12-year-old girl. Of course I know how to make myself sick!”

There is a late-movie twist that enriches the narrative and deepens the depravity and I’m here for it.

The prosthetic makeup effects from Steve Newburn, Adrien Morot, Adrian Stansfield, Kayla Dobilas and an army of special makeup effects artists are appropriately gnarly.

The movie also has hip-hop bona fides with Nas serving as an executive producer and additional music by Snoop Dogg (Roth’s next movie for his newly-formed shingle The Horror Section is the Snoop-starrer “Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!”).

“Ice Cream Man” doesn’t offer too many chills or thrills and is reminiscent of other killer kid flicks such as “Beware: Children at Play,” “Cooties” and last year’s “Weapons,” but there’s no shortage of sick kicks to be had. I laughed a lot, but I’m also a bit of a twisted bastard.

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