The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) is proud to announce nominees for its forthcoming 2025 awards — with winners to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 15.

“One Battle After Another” led the way with 15 nominations, followed by “Sinners” with 11 and “The Plague” with 10.

The IFJA considers films on a chronological calendar, determined by when screenings/screeners are made available to all voting members.

The IFJA will determine a winner and runner-up in all categories with the exception of the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award. As a special award honoring a film, filmmaker, performer or industry professional with a strong Indiana connection, only the winner is announced. Nominees for this award are not released.

Here are our nominees, listed alphabetically:

BEST FILM

28 Years Later

Black Bag

Bob Trevino Likes It

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Friendship

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

The Life of Chuck

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

One Battle After Another

The Phoenician Scheme

The Plague

Sinners

Splitsville

Superman

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Weapons

BEST ANIMATED FILM

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

The Legend of Hei 2

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Ne Zha 2

Predator: Killer of Killers

Zootopia 2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Cloud

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

Reflection in a Dead Diamond

Rental Family

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Universal Language

The Voice of Hind Rajab

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Are We Good?

Deaf President Now!

Disposable Humanity

Grand Theft Hamlet

Hacking at Leaves

Orwell: 2+2=5

Pavements

The Perfect Neighbor

The Tenderness Tour

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer — Jay Kelly

Mary Bronstein — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin — Splitsville

Zach Cregger — Weapons

David Koepp — Black Bag

Tracie Laymon — Bob Trevino Likes It

Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident

Charlie Polinger — The Plague

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Mike Flanagan — The Life of Chuck

Alex Garland — 28 Years Later

Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Akiva Schaffer — The Naked Gun

James Gunn — Superman

Rian Johnson — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar and Lee Ja-hye — No Other Choice

Will Tracy — Bugonia

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley — Train Dreams

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Michael Angelo Covino — Splitsville

Zach Cregger — Weapons

James Gunn — Superman

Park Chan-wook — No Other Choice

Charlie Polinger — The Plague

Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Steven Soderbergh — Black Bag

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Everett Blunck — The Plague

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

David Corenswet — Superman

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams

Michael Fassbender — Black Bag

Barbie Ferreira — Bob Trevino Likes It

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Liam Neeson — The Naked Gun

Josh O’Connor — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Emma Stone — Bugonia

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Pamela Anderson — The Naked Gun

Miles Caton — Sinners

Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Nicholas Hoult — Superman

Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

John Leguizamo — Bob Trevino Likes It

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

French Stewart — Bob Trevino Likes It

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE

Oona Chaplin – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Will Patton – Train Dreams

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi – Predator: Badlands

Zhu Jing – The Legend of Hei 2

BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

Black Bag

Bugonia

The Life of Chuck

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Plague

Sinners

Superman

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Weapons

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Barry Alexander Brown and Allyson C. Johnson – Highest 2 Lowest

Mike Flanagan – The Life of Chuck

Jon Harris – 28 Years Later

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another

Kim Sang-bum – No Other Choice

Brian Scott Olds – The Naked Gun

Sara Shaw – Splitsville

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

Steven Soderbergh – Black Bag

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Steven Breckon – The Plague

Darius Khondji – Marty Supreme

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Anthony Dod Mantle – 28 Years Later

Larkin Seiple – Weapons

Steven Soderbergh – Black Bag

Fraser Taggart – Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger – Weapons

David Holmes – Black Bag

Johan Lenox – The Plague

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

John Murphy and David Fleming – Superman

Nine Inch Nails – Tron: Ares

Young Fathers – 28 Years Later

BEST STUNT / MOVEMENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Wade Eastwood (second unit director / stunt coordinator) – Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Timothy Eulich (stunt coordinator) – Eddington

Tyler Hall (stunt coordinator / stunt driver) and Dave McKeown (stunt coordinator) – Splitsville

Brian Machleit (stunt coordinator) – One Battle After Another

Mandy Moore (choreographer) – The Life of Chuck

Alain Moussi (stunt coordinator), Brahim Chab (fight coordinator), László Kósa (stunt coordinator, Hungary) and Balázs Lengyel (fight coordinator, Hungary) – Fight or Flight

Celia Rowlson-Hall (choreographer) – The Testament of Ann Lee

Jacob Tomuri (stunt coordinator) – Predator: Badlands

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess and Ivan Busquets (VFX supervisors) and José Granell (miniatures / models supervisor) – Frankenstein

Jeff Capogreco (VFX supervisor), Dave Funston (VFX supervisor, OPSIS), Ross McCabe (VFX supervisor, Image Engine), Abishek Nair (VFX supervisor, Industrial Light and Magic / VFX supervisor, second unit), Vincent Papaix (VFX supervisor, Industrial Light and Magic) and Cameron Waldbauer (SFX supervisor) – Tron: Ares

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams (VFX supervisors) – Superman

Olivier Dumont and Sheldon Stopsack (VFX supervisors, Wētā), Kathy Siegel (VFX producer / co-producer) and Karl Rapley (animation supervisor, Wētā) – Predator: Badlands

Dan Glass, Chris McLaughlin and Stuart Penn (VFX supervisors) and Dominic Tuohy (SFX supervisor) – Mickey 17

Joe Letteri (senior VFX supervisor), Richard Baneham (VFX supervisor, Lightstorm / virtual second unit director), Eric Saindon (senior VFX supervisor, Wētā Digital) and Daniel Barrett (senior animation supervisor, Wētā Digital) – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Charlie Noble (VFX supervisor), David Zaretti (VFX supervisor, ILM), Russell Bowen (VFX supervisor, beloFX) and Brandon K. McLaughlin (SFX coordinator) – The Lost Bus

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl and Guido Wolter (VFX supervisors) and Donnie Dean (SFX coordinator) – Sinners

Scott Stokdyk (VFX supervisor, Marvel), Robert Allman (VFX supervisor, Framestore), Daniele Bigi (VFX supervisor, ILM), Theodore Bialek (VFX supervisor, SPI) and Alistair Williams (SFX supervisor) – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR

Clint Bentley (director / co-writer) – Train Dreams

Everett Blunck (performer) – The Plague

Miles Caton (performer) – Sinners

Aidan Delbis (performer) – Bugonia

Chase Infiniti (performer) – One Battle After Another

Jacobi Jupe (performer) – Hamnet

Tracie Laymon (director / writer) – Bob Trevino Likes It

Charlie Polinger (director / writer) – The Plague

Eva Victor (director / writer / performer) – Sorry, Baby

Alfie Williams (performer) – 28 Years Later

ORIGINAL VISION

Good Boy

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

One Battle After Another

The Plague

Reflection In A Dead Diamond

The Testament of Ann Lee

Train Dreams

Established in 2009 by a dedicated group of Indiana journalists, the Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) endeavors to promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier state and support Indiana’s film industry.

For more information, visit http://indianafilmjournalists.com.

.