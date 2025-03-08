Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Divisive moviemaker Paul W.S. Anderson takes a stab at adapting “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s short story “In the Lost Lands” to the big screen with a film of the same name (now in theaters). It could be argued that Anderson ups the ante on the famed HBO series as not only does its ending suck – its beginning and middle do, too.

Anderson’s wife and frequent collaborator Milla Jovovich stars as Gray Alys, a witch who’s being pursued by The Enforcer (Arly Jover) at the behest of religious figure The Patriarch (Fraser James, another Anderson regular having appeared in his directorial debut “Shopping” as well as franchise capper “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”).

In order to save her own skin, Gray Alys agrees to go on a quest on behalf of The Queen (Amara Okereke, whom I’d never seen before but was impressed by), who’s unhappily married to the aging and ailing Overlord (Jacek Dzisiewicz). The Queen has almost everything she could want. She’s got a subservient servant in Jerais (Simon Lööf), lives in a resplendent palace and has gowns and jewels for days. The only thing she’s lacking is love and the key to that is … wait for it … the ability to transform into a werewolf … obviously!

Gray Alys ventures into the dangerous Lost Lands in order procure this power for The Queen. Accompanying Gray Alys on her hunt is Boyce (Dave Bautista), a gunslinging ladies’ man.

“In the Lost Lands” doesn’t amount to much. The story is thin and characterization is thinner. I’d argue Bautista (who I think is the best wrestler-turned-actor currently working) fares better than Jovovich, but neither manage to impress. Jover annoyed me in “Blade” – 27 years and far more screen time do little to help.

From what I’ve seen (and I’ve seen most of ‘em) I’d say “In the Lost Lands” is Anderson’s worst film to date and that’s really saying something as the dude’s done a lot of crap. He and his frequent lenser Glen MacPherson are definitely gaudily gilding the lily this time out by literally layering lens flares atop lens flares … some of this looks cool; more of it looks like stool, i.e. shit. It’s the most video game-y movie Anderson’s made, which is quite impressive considering he previously helmed six direct adaptations (among them “Mortal Kombat” (1995), four “Resident Evil” installments (this movie borrows that franchise’s font) and “Monster Hunter”). The whole thing plays like a prolonged cutscene and it’s all hella nü-metal. (I’m genuinely curious about what the skull budget was for this garbage.)

“In the Lost Lands” is unlikely to inspire much beyond ire or naps. It seems predestined to be fodder for those discount DVD bins that dotted big box stores back in the aughts, which is appropriate as that feels like when it was made. Hell, who am I kidding? It would’ve felt dated back then, too. At least former Tangerine Dream member Paul Haslinger’s score is cool. I also enjoyed the upturned middle fingers to monetary and religious hierarchies that I could discern through the digital dipstickery.

