It’s said there’s no truly original art, and new works in some way steal from what came before. I don’t totally buy that, but certainly in the movies themes and storylines are frequently “borrowed” from other flicks — some movies are just more subtle about it.

“In Your Dreams” is not one of those. The lifts from other animated pictures are pretty obvious to see, with 2015’s “Inside Out” and 2012’s “Rise of the Guardians” as the chiefly pilfered. It’s a story about two siblings at cross ends who come together to try to save their family, with the adventures mostly taking place in their shared dreams.

They ride around in an animated flying bed that’s clearly a cousin to the magic carpet in “Aladdin,” visiting places from their childhood dreams like Breakfastland — populated by sausage dogs and French toast people — on their quest to see the Sandman, who purportedly can make any wish come true. (Genie!)

There’s even a wisecracking-but-soulful sidekick, a stuffed giraffe named Baloney Tony (voiced by Craig Robinson), who feels so spiritually close to the elephantine Bing Bong from “Inside Out” I wouldn’t be surprised if some Disney lawyers are drafting notes somewhere.

And that title is… just lifeless. May I suggest “Where the Mind Unwinds?” “Dream Keepers?” Anything’s better.

OK, so it’s a pretty brazen pastiche. But is it any good?

Actually, it is. Directed by Alex Woo, a first-time feature director who also co-wrote the script with Erik Benson (credited as co-director), it’s solidly entertaining and full of feels. The animation is decent but not top shelf like Disney/Pixar or DreamWorks. It’s a brisk 91 minutes that never drags.

My guess is its prime target audience would be kids in the 6-10 range — the boingy action and generous banquet of farts are a dead giveaway — though there’s enough sassy humor and double entendres to keep the adults plentifully engaged.

“In Your Dreams” will play in theaters starting Nov. 7 and stream on Netflix Nov. 14.

The main character is Stevie, a girl of about 12 voiced with terrific emotionality by Jolie Hoang-Rappaport. She’s a straight-A student and a bit of a control freak for somebody so young, striving hard for everything to be just so.

This is in glaring contrast to her younger brother, Elliot (Elias Janssen), with whom she is forced to share a bedroom owing to the family’s financial constraints. He’s obsessed with magic but colossally indifferent to basic hygiene.

(Baloney Tony gets his name from Elliot’s penchant for hiding slices inside slits in his felt skin, leading to some odorous issues.)

Their parents (Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti) are loving but moving in different directions at this stage of their lives. Former musicians in a band, he’s still chasing his rock dreams while she’s gone into teaching to keep the family afloat. As the story opens, she’s interviewing for a professorship in Duluth, which seems terribly far away from their home in Minnetonka.

Stevie is horrified at the prospect of their parents will split up, though part of her admits having her own bedroom wouldn’t be so bad.

After discovering a book, “Legend of the Sandman,” at a local bookstore and reading its magic chant, the siblings find themselves sharing the exact same dreams. At first competitors/antagonists, as is their wont, they learn they are more powerful working together — even capable of seeming superpowers.

(How Incredibles!)

At first their quest is centered overcoming a string of nightmares, which act as a sort of protective barrier around Sandman, which force them to wake up when they become overscared. Eventually, of course, they do find their way to his realm, finding a kindly, vaguely Santa-like figure voiced by Omid Djalili.

I’ll give you three guesses, and take away two, to answer whether having all your dreams come true really is the best thing that can happen to you.

Stevie, like Riley from “Inside Out,” is a compelling character and the best reason to see the movie. We can almost feel her preteen anxieties bearing down on her like the various critters and hobgoblins fermented in the dreamland. The story is really about her finding herself and willing to be vulnerable to new experiences — even failing at them.

The other characters aren’t developed nearly so much, with Elliot existing merely as a sidekick/comic foil rather than a true partner in these adventures. (Weirdly, his defining “thing,” his magic tricks, just fades away halfway through the movie.) Mom and Dad subsist in a semi-idealized background, not seeming to have much agency or ideas of their own.

Heck, the mother almost looks exactly like Riley’s — though dad has a bit of a rakish Wolfman Jack aspect to him.

So “In Your Dreams” is not the most original flick to come down the pike. Alright, it’s even fair to say it’s a bucketful of stuff ripped off from other animation. Points awarded for originality: 0.

But it’s a breezy bit of entertainment I will not lose sleep over having spent time with.

