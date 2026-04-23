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The opening night film of the 2026 edition of Indy Film Festival was “Carolina Caroline,” the latest from “Snack Shack” and “Dinner in America” director Adam Carter Rehmeier. As a big fan of his last feature, I’d been anxiously waiting to see what Rehmeier had cooked up next, and this didn’t disappoint.

The film follows Caroline (Samara Weaving), a young woman who lives in a small town in Texas, raised by her single father (Jon Gries). While working her job at the local gas station, she meets and falls in love with Oliver (Kyle Gallner), a con artist. The two embark on a trip across the American South, with their crimes escalating.

Weaving and Gallner are electric together, both giving the best performances of their careers. Gries and Kyra Sedgwick also turn in terrific work in their supporting roles. Rehmeier doesn’t paint this ‘90s Bonnie & Clyde as flat-out evil nor noble Robin Hoods. They are rich, complex characters. Rehmeier has a way of balancing tonal shifts, and “Carolina Caroline” rides a thin line between bleak & tense and romantic & charming.

“Carolina Caroline” is further proof that Rehmeier is one of the most compelling indie filmmakers out there. He takes a simple concept and elevates it into one of the most compelling and impactful movies of the year.