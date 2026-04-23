For Indy Film Fest showtimes and tickets, please click here.

Phil Sharp is one of the most important people you’ve probably never heard of.

An unheralded kid from rural Kentucky, he grew up stacking tobacco leaves at the family farm, playing cleanup on his high school basketball team and sneaking some extra reading in at his desk when the teacher wasn’t looking. Born on D-Day in 1944, he became a bookworm despite having dyslexia — something teachers didn’t have a name for in his time.

Instilled with a lifelong sense of curiosity, he’s still wandering through labs and asking questions in his 80s. Sharp is by most experts’ reckoning a pioneer of biotechnology, the scientific field that looked to treat human ailments at the cellular level rather than just coming up with a drug to address its symptoms.

Did you get a shot for COVID? (I hope you did.) If so, it wouldn’t have been possible without Sharp.

His life and extraordinary achievements — if in his habitual understated manner — are explored in “Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution,” a new documentary from PBS directed by Bill Haney (“The Last Mountain”).

Yes, it’s a lot of egghead scientist talking heads, telling us about how important this work was and how Sharp helped lead it. They’re left-brained people in white coats, so not especially eloquent in their descriptions and testimony. But what clearly shines through, in their smiles and flashing eyes, is how passionate they are about biotech.

It can be tortuously dull work — running the same experiments over and over again, making adjustments, and then doing it all over again for weeks, months, even years. Sometimes biotech scientists will give large chunks of their life to a particular treatment that doesn’t pan out or doesn’t get FDA approval.

The film is also a clarion call to those who sneer at health and pharmaceutical companies as greedy opportunists, failing to grasp how big a risk it is to come up with a life-altering treatment and bring it to market. For every cure that hits, there’s dozens more that fail — losing their investors millions or billions of dollars.

The early section of “Cracking the Code” is the best, as it most squarely focuses on Sharp’s biography and unlikely journey to becoming a Nobel Prize winner — something he accomplished before his 50th birthday.

We learn about his mother, a smart woman who regretted not being allowed to take school past the eighth grade, and how her thirst for knowledge and sense of optimism inspired her eldest child.

There’s also how Sharp failed to make the school’s basketball team, but begged to be able to practice even if he couldn’t suit up and play. His perseverance eventually paid off with a roster spot, though not as a star — joking that he still holds the school record for most fouls committed.

He met his wife, Ann, on their first day at tiny Union College, and married in between their sophomore and junior years. She would accompany him on a years-long quest to gain knowledge and recognition as a doctoral and post-doctoral student, traveling from New York to California to Boston, living in trailer parks or shanty homes the school could beg off.

At one stop, he ran so many experiments with radiation that when he left, his bench registered on a Geiger counter.

Haney wisely makes the choice not to dig too deep into the mechanics of recombinant DNA and other hallmarks of the trade that us lunkheads would have trouble grasping. Rather, he focuses on what Sharp and his colleagues were able to achieve — things like the first human-based insulin to treat diabetes. (Previously, it was extracted from pigs and cows.)

After becoming established at the MIT cancer center, Sharp helped launch two major biotechnology companies, Biogen and Genentech. For a time, they were like the only two sorcerers spinning a new magic trade.

The film shows how, even in college-friendly Boston, there was political pushback against this work with rDNA, including ridiculous statements by the mayor that it might “infect” the neighboring community. There was also much skepticism and trouble raising capital when their efforts didn’t immediately result in life-saving treatments.

But eventually it paid off with breakthroughs like interferon medication, which are used to treat hepatitis, multiple sclerosis and even some forms of cancer. More triumphs would follow.

As Sharp’s reputation grew and the laurels started coming, it also drew unwanted attention — including from the Unabomber, the anti-science madman who targeted him as someone toying with the nature of mankind. Sharp was under protection for a year before Ted Kaczynski was finally caught.

Later, Sharp would help push even more boundaries with the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) and RNA interference — in which instead of using technology to nudge cells to do something, it “silences” certain harmful protein production that cause harmful conditions.

Again, way over my head but the film does a solid job of explaining it in layman’s terms.

Don’t think this stuff affects you? When COVID hit in early 2020, scientists all over the world sprung into action using the understanding and techniques developed by Sharp and his peers. One beaming colleague boasts about how Moderna had come up with the mRNA for their COVID vaccine in just one hour.

For all the awfulness of that pandemic, people forget we had shots going into arms less than nine moths after outbreak. Usually, it takes a minimum of four years to develop and roll out a new drug.

The film falters a bit in its second half, particularly as Sharp himself ceases to be at the center of the documentary, and it’s more about other scientists talking about how their work was built on the foundation of his. It’s important to the understanding of biotech, but we miss Sharp’s presence and shy, amiable charm.

Still, this is a worthy look at one of the most important figures of health science of the last half-century. Like all scientists he followed in the footsteps of others, notably James Watson, the co-discoverer of DNA who gave Sharp an early break. And in turn, what a giant impression he has left in his own wake.

Share