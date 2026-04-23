For Indy Film Fest showtimes and tickets, please click here.

Remember 2020? For a lot of us it seems like a hazy dream now, an unpleasant fugue that bordered on nightmare.

If we were lucky enough to keep our jobs and not be confined to total isolation or profound illness — I count myself among that number — it was a crappy time that mostly we’re trying to forget. The lessons learned seem most to be acts of omission: how not to behave the next occasion something this challenging comes along again.

“F2020” revives that time with incredible emotional memory, both the good and the bad. Mostly it centers on one Indianapolis man, artist Quincy Owens. He’s an interesting, iconoclastic guy, at once a picture of normalcy with a stable marriage and three kids, but also someone who finds himself driven to create and connect on a daily basis.

For someone like Quincy, being stuck at home unable to make art was the worst form of torture. So he sought out new ways to be a creator, from making Christmas ornaments to doing a nightly book reading on Facebook Live. “F2020” is a chronicle of that time from his perspective.

In case you haven’t guessed, the title is shorthand for “eff 2020,” which in turn is a cleanup of another word. I’m not afraid if typing it — here you go: fuck — but in the context of the movie it’s actually more effective as an abbreviation, as in ‘eff this.’

Filmmaker Paul Nethercott began work on this project some years ago, painstakingly gathering the pieces, such as the Facebook Live videos and interviews with people in Quincy’s orbit. I suppose one might wonder why it took six years to assemble something intimate and personal, but given current events in 2026, “F2020” in some ways feels like it’s arriving at just the right time.

If you’re looking for a political screed, this isn’t it. There’s no confusing the polarity of Quincy’s politics, but that’s not what this movie is about. Rather, it’s a portrait of a person whose vocation and most essential trait is the need to express himself, and to connect the meaning of those inner thoughts to other people’s individual journeys.

He and his business partner, Luke, receive a commission to erect a huge sculpture along the arts district in Carmel, but then realize they have bitten off more than they can chew with the rapidly rising price of materials during the shutdown. (Having their agreed-upon price suddenly cut in half by city officials didn’t help.) Eventually it came to fruition, and “Sail” is now an iconic piece I frequently pass by.

Much of the film is concerned with Quincy’s relationship with his wife, Nikki, and their three kids, figures who often appear in the background as Quincy is recording videos or whatnot. We also meet Christos, an older Greek man who taught Quincy much of his arts trade. Prohibited from traveling, he is essentially stranded in America for several months and more or less becomes an adoptee of their family.

Looking for ways to make a buck and keep making art, he and Luke stumble upon the idea of creating crazy little “fuck 20202” Christmas ornaments, each a little piece of art in a box people can hang on their tree and give their silent middle finger to the world. Like much of Quincy’s activities, it’s a coping mechanism — but one they can mass-produce and share.

We hear much of Quincy’s monologues, his ruminations on life, art and what’s happening in the world, and his own personal attempt to make sense of madness. Watching the movie is almost like reading someone else’s diary of that tumultuous year, making us think about our own experiences and how we got through.

More than a million Americans died during COVID. I still occasionally see people wearing masks around in public, and every time I do it’s like going through a mini-time warp. I don’t judge; if it makes them feel better about themselves or others, have at it. I think there’s a lot we would do different knowing now what we do.

(I loathe when people say they live without regrets and would change nothing about their past. Really? Not a thing? Even the parts where we hurt others, inadvertently or otherwise?)

“F2020” is an abiding snapshot of the fear, paranoia and grace of one artist and his little corner of the world during the most challenging time we’ve collectively experienced since probably World War II. Maybe it’s best we don’t forget, and this poignant documentary is part of the formula for better times, the next time.

Share