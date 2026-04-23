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“Halcyon Daze: The Final Voyages of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” is a beautiful documentary from director Carrie Coaplen highlighting the one defining trait that makes Star Wars fans some of the best fans in the world - connection. Not a breezy everyday “hey, how are ya?” kind of connection, but one that permeates life and can literally be transformative in the process.

Coaplen’s film documents her final voyage on the Star Wars Galactic Star Cruiser, but it goes well beyond that. Sure, we see what the immersive experience was like and why attendees raved about it, but what really jumps off the screen is the genuine human connections the two-day journey created.

These Star Cruisers, as they affectionately call themselves, have supported each other through happy times, transitions and loss. It’s remarkable to see the emotional side of fandom, and honestly, it’s a welcome change.

Something worth noting - Coaplen began her journey as a casual fan, but instantly became obsessed with the Galactic Starcruiser experience. “Halcyon Daze” is her attempt to understand this obsession and why it grabbed hold with the strength of a Zillo Beast. After her first trip aboard the Halcyon, Coaplen found the draw too much to resist and visited a total of four times in less than two years.

The term “toxic fanbase” is tossed around so often today in the Star Wars landscape that it’s easy to lose sight of how it all began - with play. No matter how you were introduced to Star Wars, there’s always been an element of play, making it special and perhaps the greatest sci-fi story ever told. Here, Coaplen highlights that part of fandom with gleeful exuberance, telling a story that leaves you feeling lighter and holding much more hope for the fandom and, more importantly, for life itself.

I was one of those fans who instantly rejected the Galactic Starcruiser experience primarily due to the price point, but as the film points out, and I believe it, Disney never did a great job of marketing what the experience was actually about. Watching how immersive each cast member was and how it truly was an adventure of a lifetime in a galaxy far, far away, now I can easily say I would have tossed my credits down to be part of it.

I love that the documentary weaves together so many emotional stories - families reunited, lives transformed, and people seen for who they are, not just a diagnosis that might otherwise define them. That is a truly powerful message.

The experience lasted a mere 18 months, but these fans refused to let their story end there. They’ve held meet-ups, dinners, and even a con in hopes of never letting that little spark of magic dissipate. A quick peek online shows the movement is still going strong.

There are two quotes spoken during the doc that have stuck with me and won’t let me go. “That’s the reason why in some of our darkest times we reach for stories” and “Just because it’s make-believe doesn’t mean it’s not real.” This is so true for me.

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I’ve returned to these stories not because they’re purely entertainment or a distraction, but because they teach us about ourselves. They force (no pun intended) us to look within ourselves and strive to be better, do better, and extend that beyond just ourselves, but to the community around us.

“Halcyon Daze: The Final Voyages of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” is an unabashed celebration of connection, community and shared experiences that invites us to look at ourselves and be willing to embrace the playfulness that defined our childhood. And in the process, release the grip our adult worries have on us and let the Force guide us. We might find it leads us right back to where we started - home.

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