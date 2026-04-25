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If you’re familiar with the Bonnie and Clyde-esque throuple from “The Doom Generation,” the star-studded cast of disaffected teens from “Nowhere,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s childhood sex abuse victim/hustler from “Mysterious Skin” or Anna Faris’ stoner from “Smiley Face” you won’t be terribly surprised by the outrageousness that comes part and parcel with Gregg Araki’s “I Want Your Sex,” which just played Indy Film Fest and is slated for release on July 31, 2026.

Elliot (Cooper Hoffman) is a recent college grad with a med student girlfriend Minerva (Charli XCX) who has far more interest in studying than she does sex.

Elliot has few career options, so he’s excited when he lands a gig working for provocative modern artist Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde). It’s here that he befriends Zap (Mason Gooding, gamely playing way against type) and draws the ire of his superior Vikktor (Daveed Diggs). Elliot’s bestie and roommate Apple (Chase Sui Wonders) is just happy he’s got a job so he can help out with the rent.

Elliot soon enters into a Dom/sub relationship with Erika that more than makes up for all the sex he wasn’t having with Minerva.

“I Want Your Sex” is kinky and candy-colored. It’s well-performed by its central cast with Hoffman being a particular standout. (The dude looks like both Petes from “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” mashed together and he charmingly plays exasperation similarly to the way his Dad (Philip Seymour Hoffman) did in “The Big Lebowski.”)

“I Want Your Sex” is funny, freaky and filthy. Araki, a key figure of New Queer Cinema, is wagging his finger (and possibly something else) at how prudish young folks are these days. You could call it Old Queen Cinema.

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