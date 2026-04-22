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Last year the Indiana Film Journalists Association, of which I am co-founder, gave our Best Documentary award to “The Tenderness Tour,” director Andie Redwine’s portrait of Richard Propes, a longtime disability activist who advocates for those who have experienced domestic violence or other abuse. Curiously enough, Richard is also a member the group as a film critic for TheIndependentCritic.com, and a personal friend.

We debated whether or not to include a film about one of our peers in our awards consideration, and ultimately decided the movie was simply too good to ignore. If people thought we were playing favorites, so be it. It was certainly one of the best movies I saw in 2025.

The movie was featured at last fall’s Heartland Film Festival, with which Richard has long been associated, and now a curious thing has happened. Redwine and her collaborators have re-edited the movie with new footage. Now titled “Just One Man,” it’s making one of its first debuts at this year’s Indy Film Fest.

If you’ve already seen “The Tenderness Tour,” you’ll find that “Just One Man” incorporates probably 85 percent of the same material. The beginning is where I found most of the differences, with more “table-setting” interviews and time with Richard before the launch of his latest tour — which has been going on annually for more than three decades now.

I think the new material actually improves an already-terrific documentary, and the title reflects the particular nature of Richard’s latest crusade: eliminating medical debt.

Having been born with spina bifida — he was initially not expected to live more than a few days — Richard has overcome a mountain of adversity, both physical and spiritual. Using crutches since childhood, he eventually had both legs amputated. He experienced sexual abuse by an older child in his neighborhood. Raised in a very religious family, he was essentially ostracized from his own faith when he told people about it.

By his early 20s, he was homeless and suicidal. But the unexpected grace of others helped save his life, and a few years later after gaining strength and conviction, he began his first Tenderness Tour to raise awareness about domestic violence, journeying around the state in his wheelchair.

Richard’s had more medical challenges as he got older, including a bout with bladder cancer and additional amputation. Nonetheless, he just kept wheeling. Having personally experienced the trauma and challenge of medical debt, he turned his powerful focus to a problem that faces tens of thousands of Hoosiers.

He set for himself a seemingly impossible goal: raise enough money for a partnering organization to buy up this debt for every single person who has it in Indiana, and make it go away forever. That would mean more than $1 million — for a guy whose previous fundraising efforts topped out in the low five-figure range.

“Just One Man” is part road picture, part call to arms, part social conscious education. We watch this guy, helped by friends and peers, wheel around the beautiful countryside of Indiana, meeting people, telling them about his cause, raising money and spreading good cheer like a two-wheeled Johnny Appleseed.

His hands get dirty and blistered, and the realities of an aging, disabled body continually challenge him. He’s got janky shoulders that probably should’ve been operated on a long time ago. Richard doesn’t even use a fancy racing wheelchair, just a regular old beat-up one. His closest friends express that they genuinely wish he’d stop doing these tours.

What this movie mostly is, though, is a loving but level-headed portrait of an incredibly interesting man. Richard will be the first to tell you he is not warm and cuddly. He hates “inspiration porn” or being pitied for his disability. He’s weird, dark-humored, can be awkward around other people, and lives largely inside his own head.

But he’s also funny, empathetic and cares deeply about his community.

One of my favorite things about Richard is his laugh. It doesn’t start small and pick up gradual energy like a shy zephyr — it begins at its highest pitch and volume, a joyful, jackal-ish braying of unabashed emotion. His head cranes back and his mouth opens full-wide, as if offering up his mirth to the gods above. We get to experience it several times throughout this documentary.

Richard Propes may be “Just One Man,” but he’s already accomplished far more in this life than anyone ever expected, including himself. Even he knows this incredible ride around Indiana will have to end someday. Until then, he’s making a real difference — turn by turn, inch by inch.

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