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Abe (Ike Catcher) is quite the charismatic lead, known colloquially around Venice Beach as “The King of Muscle Beach.” From the opening shots of the movie, Abe commands a genuine screen presence as he struts around the boardwalk of his old stomping grounds. Abe is likeable throughout the movie, but even his muscles can’t do some of the heavy lifting required to improve the film’s narrative .

Muscle Beach has the feel of a documentary, as Abe has recently returned—somewhat unsuccessfully— from Hollywood. But, the movie seems to shift unsteadily from a character study to some kind of a mystery (or conspiracy theory) about tainted supplements causing overdoses. The pacing of the movie often drags, leaving the mystery of his missing best friend Jay seem almost perfunctory.

The characters that we meet along the way are somewhat interesting, but I left the movie feeling that something was missing. The movie is visually pleasing, at times reminding me of the 1995’s KIDS, but the narrative core of this movie doesn’t quite hit its mark. Muscle Beach was filmed over 10-days on-site at Venice Beach, which gives it a wonderful, nostalgic touch that feels gritty and authentic. Ultimately, it feels that the movie never settled on a direction, which causes the third act to fall quite flat.

If you check out this movie during the 2026 Indy Film Fest, let us know what you thought.