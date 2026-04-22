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Man, there is so much good stuff going on in “New High Score,” a quirky drama from writer/director Elijah Lothamer about a young woman, Halle, who failed to launch.

Vibrant characters — especially the women, who occupy center stage. Some great music, both in the background and fore, from Ruby Hetherington, who also plays Halle. Some interesting/ambitious camera and editing work, including the use of split screens that reminded me of ‘70s character-driven flicks.

Like a lot of filmmakers making just their second feature on a shoestring budget, “Score” also features some rawness and roughness around the edges.

A certain vagueness about the background characters, to the point some seem to enter and leave the movie for such long periods we forget about them. Some continuity errors that reach the point of distraction. The casting of two actors in small but pivotal roles who resemble each other so much that at first I didn’t realize it was supposed to be different characters.

(Hey, don’t feel bad — even Steven Spielberg did the last one in “Saving Private Ryan.”)

Still, the sheer verve and originality of the piece easily overcame these deficiencies. It’s a fantastically accurate portrait of the years post-high school where a young person has lots of friends, energy and time on their hands, but lack the focus of where to direct those assets.

The end result is you spend a lot of time just hanging out, smoking dope, playing around with music, jumping in and out of people’s beds, and otherwise trying to find yourself — mostly through trial and error.

Hetherington is the main reason to see the movie as Halle, a red-headed woman I at times found myself rooting for, pitying and growing annoyed with. Halle is a vibrant, troubled, self-centered, imperfect and glorious heroine.

She works at a German-themed restaurant, lives on her own but barely getting by, a once-promising songwriter who still fiddles around with a guitar when the mood strikes her. As the story opens she is up for an interview for a much better job, and Halle talks about the prospect in a way that makes it sounds like a done deal.

Halle is a very conscious narrator of her own life. She will talk about herself in a way that is self-puffery, often crossing over into delusion, which she often uses to deride others, chiefly her older and younger sisters. Her mom (Abigail Mullins) is stuck in an emotionally abusive relationship with Halle’s stepdad, who heaped a lot of that on Halle when she was a kid. It seems clear her tendency to lash out is rooted in that harsh past.

In between talking herself up, Halle will descend into pointed outbreaks of terrifying self-loathing — insisting that she is unworthy of basic things like love and happiness. It would be safe to say she likely has undiagnosed mental illness.

She’s also a video gamer, at least from time to time, though the movie sort of includes this personality trait without really delving into it. Its main manifestation is in Halle’s tendency to sometimes see other people as bright green aliens with giant bulbous heads — imagine the Little Green Men from the “Toy Story” movies stretched out to human size.

There’s no real commentary offered on these visions, why Halle sees them or what it means to her. I’ll leave it to you interpret, but I found it a funny, left-field inclusion that I did not feel a need to impose a sense to.

Halle’s self-destructive tendencies can sometimes get kind of scary. She goes on a date with a nice-seeming patron she meets at the cafe, a slightly older, divorced dude. In a lot of ways he represents what she most sees lacking in herself — stability, normalcy, ‘niceness’ — and she winds up treating the guy pretty horribly. Abusers are usually the formerly (and currently) abused.

Despite her mix of vulnerability and aggressiveness, we find ourselves hoping things will pick up for Halle. She’s a troubled kid but also one of tremendous promise. We sense she needs to learn to love herself more authentically in order to be better around others. Her wild verbal escapades of holier-than-thou, punctuated with fits of depression, show she’s got a long way to go on the maturity journey.

“New High Score” is raw and genuine, much like Halle herself. Both need more refinement, but I appreciated this scarlet wave of energy for what it is.

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