Indy Film Fest: The Misadventures of Vince and Hick
A stylistic, comic-book-inspired film whose fresh energy reminded me of something directed by Guy Ritchie.
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The Misadventures of Vince and Hick (henceforth referred to as “The Misadventures”) is a stylistic, comic-book-inspired film whose energy reminded me of something that you’d see in a Guy Ritchie flick.
The Misadventures introduces us to Hick Dunn (Chase Cargill), a grand-theft auto extraordinaire who has been recently released from prison. Without a dime to his name, and a hand-drawn invitation to his daughter’s 10th birthday as his motivation, Hick embarks on a mission to attend this milestone celebration several states away.
First stop: The Pawn Shop, naturally.
While at the pawn shop, he overhears Vince Campbell (Heston Horwin), a criminal henchman who is several rungs from the top of a criminal enterprise, bragging about money and obnoxiously droning on into his cellphone. Due to Vince’s complete lack of self-awareness, Hick senses an easy mark, and steals Vince’s Mercedes to make his journey. Now, if the movie would have ended here, The Misadventures would’ve had a very short runtime, but the car breaks down right up the road from the pawn shop.
After a brief fist fight, Vince and Hick decide to form an unlikely, mutually beneficial partnership. Vince will split profits of his $100k mission, while Hick will provide the car-theft services that are needed for this job. Now, we embark on the misadventures contained within The Misadventures.
The visuals in this movie were A+, as they meld together comic-book transitions and high-energy, stylized violence (think 2006’s Smokin’ Aces). The many hilarious characters we meet throughout were interesting, though just like Smokin’ Aces, lacked any kind of depth. But, in a crime caper of this variety, this can be easily forgiven. The Misadventures is a fun, hot-wired ride.
Catch this movie at the 2026 Indy Film Fest and let us know what you thought.