It's not easy to cover a short film festival like one of feature length pictures. There are so many to choose from at Heartland's Indy Shorts International Film Festival that no one person can hope to see them all, let alone assess the lineup comprehensively.

So, what follows cannot be a definitive list, but simply one critic’s recommendations based on the small slice I was able to see beforehand. I encourage you to explore the fest further on your own. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

The Sandwich Line

Writer/director/star Jaime Schwarz nails this pitch-perfect snack-size romantic comedy as Chloe, a 20-something lamenting her inability to land any dates. One day she orders a sandwich at a grocery deli and is annoyed by a sudden wave of guys hitting on her, which at first she thinks is a set-up. But every time she returns to that sandwich line, another handsome dude appears. It’s magical, but maybe not all it’s cracked up to be. Funny, cute, smart, a mite snarky.

Civil Service

A very weird and off-putting sci-fi thinker about a dystopian world where a dismissive government functionary (Eric Toms) dispenses judgment to people in need of family services, mostly vulnerable women. He delights in making them wait for hours to see him, only to cruelly dismiss their claims. Behind his bravado, he’s a bundle of neuroses and classic mama’s boy. Well-crafted by writer/director Tiffany Kimmel with a polished look and satirical attitude.

The Wilhelm Scream

For those in the know, the Wilhelm Scream is the original — and ultimate —movie “Easter egg.” A distinctive high-pitched, quirky recording of a man’s scream, it has been used in probably hundreds of films, something that started as a private joke between audio engineers and eventually became a pop culture phenom. Director Anna Quinlan undertakes the definitive audit of where it really came from, who was responsible for propagating it (chiefly a guy named Steve Lee, who worries he ruined it) and even nailing down who actually uttered it. A fascinating bit of movie lore.

A Drastic Tale

Director Chantel Simpson offers this fast-idle documentary about the Drastic Auto Club, which more or less single-handedly brought the lowriding hobby to the greater New York City area 30 years ago. Normally associated with the West Coast and Latino culture, this was mostly Black and brown guys who bonded through their love of highly customized classic Impalas, Cadillacs, etc. Even if you’re not into lowriders, it’s hard not to be impressed by the sense of family these guys have built along with some truly amazing machines.

Doc Albany

You remember the movie “Doc Hollywood” about a plastic surgeon roped into serving a rural community and got stuck? Turns out it was based on a real person — and Dr. Sheena Favors is the modern OB/GYN who was inspired by him to follow that same path. This documentary from director Ben Proudfoot follows her about as she delivers critical healthcare to people in Georgia facing incredible barriers to receiving it. Both heartwarming and sobering.

Crab Claw

We’ve seen the “couples in front a therapist” scene in movies a million times, but never quite like this. Kathy (Sarah Yoakley) and Dale (Major Oswald) are talking to their shrink (Kyle Romero) about their biggest relationship hurdle: the fact her right hand turned into a giant crab claw after she fell into a vat of toxic waste. Goofy as hell, an open call for the pun-iest of puns, but witty and LOL-worthy.

Sacra Lunaria

A dazzling and dark vision from director Mey Montero. In the days of Spanish Inquisition, four sister live deep in the forest, close to nature and practicing what outsiders would call witchcraft. Then one of them is captured and tortured, returning to their home with a terrible warning of the depravity of men. Or has she herself become corrupted? A compelling tale of paranoia, gorgeously shot.

Cups

Indiana-based comedy about two high school girls (Baily Kinsella and Sydni Stuart) getting off work early from their movie theater jobs to crash a college fraternity party. Their plan: they’ll bring plastic cups (pilfered from said theater, natch) to hold the geyser of flowing beer, and they’re in. Of course, their misadventure takes some different turns. Director Grant Rueff’s short feels pulled from real/reel life, filled with genuineness and joy. (Bonus: some scenes were shot at Indianapolis’ own Kan Kan Cinema.)

From the Ashes

Jaden Mason’s documentary about the life and death of two Westfield High School students and brothers is of course heartbreaking, but also surprisingly uplifting. Their mother, Kesha Kelly, talks about their growing up in Kokomo, always doing everything together — running on the track team, and taking flying lessons. When they died in a plane crash five years ago, everything seemed to go out of their lives. But eventually, a new dawn came and with it an unexpected sprig of hope.

The Angel

You don’t see too many Mormon horror films — let alone one featuring iconic creature feature actor Doug Jones. He plays the titular celestial being who appears before two wives of the same man (Tatum langton and Jessica Staples) with a very un-angelic command, which bears upon one of them’s unborn child. Fantastically photographed with a grainy, washed-out portrait of the Utah territory circa 1881. Atmospheric and chilling.

Fairground

Set in Putnam County, Ind., in 1999, this short follows the adventures of Maggie, a sheltered farm girl competing in the swine competition at the county fair. Ridden hard by her demanding dad, she aches to do normal teenage stuff like cruise the midway with her boyfriend. Wonderfully observational and poignant. A true slice of the real rural Indiana, both bitter and sweet.