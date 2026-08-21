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I like all of the “Insidious” films to some degree, but don’t love any of them. They’re all three out of five star affairs - no better, no worse.

They’re all chockablock with cheap jump scares and often resort to some “Touched by an Angel”/“Ghost Whisperer” melodrama to tug at the heartstrings.

I’m happy they’ve kept the awesome Lin Shaye and Patrick Wilson employed as long and as often as they have and was surprised that the latest one “Insidious: Out of the Further” (now in theaters) despite being largely Wilson-free (he appears briefly in archival footage) is actually the best and scariest one to date.

Gemma Hall (Amelia Eve of “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) is a single mother with a young daughter named Maya (Island Austin) and a cop boyfriend Nick Mendoza (Brandon Perea from “Nope”) she keeps secret from her.

Young Gemma (Charli Penton) witnessed her mother Ingrid (Laura Gordon, “Late Night with the Devil”) kill herself when she was about Maya’s age. Despite seeing such an atrocity she still stays in the same house.

Gemma’s begun having bad dreams about Ingrid and a mysterious figure called Cyrus Lam (Sam Spruell from FX’s “Fargo” and looking a bit like Marilyn Manson), who may have had an active role in her Mom’s passing. These dreams are causing Gemma to act erratically and lash out at Maya - much like Ingrid did before perishing.

A trio of creepy, old geezers named Lester (Joseph Lopez, he was the titular “Passenger” from the horror flick of the same name from earlier this year … he’s cornering the market on these sorts of roles!), Edna (Robina Beard) and Patsy (Susan Gray) with a connection to Cyrus turn up in Gemma’s neighborhood. Elise (franchise veteran Shaye) intervenes through tattoo artist medium Clare (Maisie Richardson-Sellars of the CW’s DC series “Legends of Tomorrow”) from the Further in hopes of keeping Gemma and Maya safe.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” is written and directed by Jacob Chase, who similarly pulled double duty on the Amblin-produced “Come Play” six years back. His “Insidious” installment is gonna freak a whole bunch of kids out at sleepovers for years to come. This is a HARD PG-13 movie. The opening suicide sequence is very intense and disturbing and there’s enough dental horror to make Steve Martin’s character in “Little Shop of Horrors” blush.

Shaye is hugely likable as Elise and Eve and Austin play scared well enough that you really feel for them and their plight. You also won’t look at pillow forts the same way afterwards. Thanks to Chase, cinematographer David Garbett (he lensed Lee Cronin’s last two movies), editor Gregory Plotkin (he cut “Come Play” and another little-known Jason Blum-produced movie called “Get Out”) and Nick Bassett (another Cronin vet) for that!

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