The Academy Awards nominations are out: see the entire list here.

I thought I’d do something different and give my instant reactions in emoji form. Off we go!



🌙 Over the moon for Teyana Taylor for Best Supporting Actress. The performance of the year imho.



😃 Super happy for Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura in Best Actor, who I didn't think would get in but did. I didn't care for "Marty Supreme" but the casting is sublime and I'm glad they now have a category for it.



🤨 Didn't expect it, don't hate it but a little puzzled by it: Kate Hudson in Best Actress. I'm much higher on "Song Sung Blue" than others, but could easily find more worthy nominees. Ditto for Wunmi Mosaku in Best Supporting Actress and Rose Byrne in Best Actress — good work, but better options are out there.



😭 Snubs for Joel Edgerton, Chase Infiniti, "Materialists" and "Highest 2 Lowest." All really deserved recognition.



🙄 Sean Penn as Best Supporting Actor; his performance is all behavior, no interior.



🤔 Does the strong showing by "Sinners" — 16 nominations, the most ever — make it the favorite for Best Picture now? I tend to doubt it.

Leave a comment