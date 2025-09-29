Film Yap

Film Yap

Interview with "Affinity" co-writer/producer/star Marko Zaror

The film is directed by Brandon Slagle and stars Zaror, Louis Mandylor, Jane Mirro, Brooke Ence, Brahim Chab and Ego Mikitas and will be available on VOD beginning Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Alec Toombs
Sep 29, 2025
Alec’s review of the film: https://filmyap.substack.com/p/affinity.

