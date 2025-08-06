Film Yap

Film Yap

Interview with "Shaman" producer/director Antonio Negret

The horror film stars Sara Canning, Daniel Gillies and Jett Klyne and is available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Aug. 8.
Alec Toombs
Aug 06, 2025
Alec’s review of the film: https://filmyap.substack.com/p/shaman.

