Interview with "The Donn of Tiki" directors Alex Lamb and Max Well

The documentary is playing for free in the parking lot of The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave.) at 9 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 12.

Alec Toombs
Sep 10, 2025

Alec's review of the film: https://filmyap.substack.com/p/the-donn-of-tiki.