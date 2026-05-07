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Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Interview with "Two Women" director Chloé Robichaud
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-6:27

Interview with "Two Women" director Chloé Robichaud

The film is currently playing in New York and Los Angeles and opens in additional cities this week. It stars Karine Gonthier-Hyndman, Laurence Leboeuf, Félix Moati and Mani Soleymanlou.
Alec Toombs's avatar
Alec Toombs
May 07, 2026

Please also check out Anne Laker’s review of the film here:

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