Interview with "Two Women" director Chloé Robichaud

Film YapInterview with "Two Women" director Chloé Robichaud1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:27-6:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Interview with "Two Women" director Chloé RobichaudThe film is currently playing in New York and Los Angeles and opens in additional cities this week. It stars Karine Gonthier-Hyndman, Laurence Leboeuf, Félix Moati and Mani Soleymanlou.Alec ToombsMay 07, 2026ShareTranscriptPlease also check out Anne Laker’s review of the film here:Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesMaul: Shadow Lord Finally Delivers the Duel Fans Have Been Waiting For18 hrs ago • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerYap Rewind: Shark movies biteMay 4 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 1May 2 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Meryl Streep Hall of Fame May 1 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel: Maul: Shadow Lord Episodes 7 & 8 - Lines Are DrawnApr 30 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerThe Rough Cut Retrospective - MCU X-Men 'Draft N' Cast'Apr 25 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- April 24Apr 25 • Christopher Lloyd