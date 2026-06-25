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Despite being exceedingly childish “Jackass” has been with me my entire adult life.

I was 18 when the show premiered on MTV in the fall of 2000 and my freshman roommate and I would laugh our asses off at it in our dorm room.

I saw Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña during a Warped Tour stop at Deer Creek in the early aughts. (He leapfrogged over a lady seated in the lawn, pointed at her, laughed maniacally and ran off in true Jackass fashion.)

I’ve seen all of the movies in theaters and own most of ‘em on physical media. I was excited for “Jackass: Best and Last” (now in theaters) despite thinking 2022’s “Jackass Forever” was a proper swan song. I think it’s safe to assume this one’s gonna be their last, but it definitely ain’t their best.

“Jackass: Best and Last” is a compilation of new bits, interviews, classic bits and previously unreleased and/or censored bits. The product feels more like one of those “.5” entries they’ve released between installments to drum up profits or a greatest/gravest hits mixtape. It also feels like a mea culpa of sorts to ousted Jackass Bam Margera and a tribute to departed Jackass Ryan Dunn.

It’s understandable that these guys would be recycling material after all these years and at their advanced ages. The new stunts are generally pretty amusing and directly address medical issues facing folks of their age, i.e. colonoscopies and prostate examinations.

A lot the new Jackasses introduced in “Jackass Forever” fare well and are funny here. Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes definitely carry their weight and do a bunch of wild shit.

Disappointingly, first female Jackass Rachel Wolfson only performs one stunt and it’s during the inspired opening credits. I don’t know if her bits were cut from the film, but she’s mostly relegated to the background as a cheerleader. Wolfson seems cool and is certainly cute, but she should’ve been given more to do.

When I sat down for “Jackass: Best and Last” there were two 12-year-olds hooking up a row ahead of me. I promptly moved seats as I showed up for a Jeff Tremaine movie, not a Larry Clark one. Also, how do these zygotes know about “Jackass” and who sold them tickets?!!! Perhaps like Danny Glover’s Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon” and the OG Jackasses I’m simply getting too old for this shit?

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