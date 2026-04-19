There’s an old axiom, I’m not sure where it came from, that says that a person’s greatest strength is also their greatest weakness. That which makes them excel also brings them pain. Never is this more true than for heroes, going back to the ancient stories and the concept of the tragic flaw — the thing that makes for their undoing, which also is what made them extraordinary in the first place.

In the modern context, the closest thing we have to Ulysses and Hercules is sports superstars. It’s amazing how many of them have self-destructive personalities. Take Tiger Woods, in the news for flipping his car (again). Or Michael Jordan, who was so driven by an all-consuming competitiveness that his former teammates hate his guts.

Going back a generation, probably the most enigmatic sports hero of the 1960s and ‘70s was Jerry West. The Los Angeles Lakers guard is often included in conversationsa bout the greatest players of all time. (I put him #9 on my own list.) Yet for the longest part of his career he was known as a loser, because he made it to the Finals a stunning eight times and went home empty-handed.

West had the unfortunate timing to spend the bulk of his career playing opposite Bill Russell, who won 11 championships in 13 years of play with the Boston Celtics. Almost every year, West would lead his Lakers to the Finals, and every time Russell & Co. would beat them back.

Truthfully, Boston just had a superior roster and West was carrying lesser teammates. He played so hard and so superlatively in those Finals, they even gave him the MVP award in 1969 despite being on the losing team — something that had never happened before, or will again. West, lit by his own scorching fire, considered it a mortal insult.

Finally in 1972, as his athletic prowess was fading, the curse was lifted.

West had better luck working the front office. As general manager, he put together the Lakers dynasty that would win five championships in the 1980s led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Then, for good measure, he did it again a generation later, trading for the draft rights to a 17-year-old kid named Kobe Bryant and scoring possibly the biggest free agent signing in league history with Shaquille O’Neal.

Retiring and then un-retiring as a high-level consultant, he also put the Memphis Grizzlies on the map, going from 24 to 50 victories in one year, and assembled yet another dynasty with the Golden State Warriors. Officially and unofficially, West had a hand in 14 championships as an exec.

But through it all, West was always raked with self-doubt and depression. People saw the handsome, ebullient face on TV but didn’t know about the days when he couldn’t bring himself to get out of bed. The dichotomy seemed hard to grasp for most of us who would gladly hack off a limb to have 1/50th of the career success he’d enjoyed.

All that and more is revealed in “Jerry West: The Logo,” a new documentary that debuted on Amazon Prime Video last week. Directed by Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”), it’s a project that spanned several years with hundreds of interviews with the biggest names in pro basketball, including plenty of face time with West himself before he passed away a couple of years ago.

Shaq, Magic, Kareem, Steph, Kevin Durant, MJ, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, Adam Silver, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Jeannie Buss — you name an NBA luminary, and chances are they’re here. Not to mention West’s family, friends, colleagues and competitors, who offer universal praise while also stating how the man often remained a partial mystery even to them.

The most powerful section is the exploration of West’s upbringing in tiny Chelyan, West Virginia. We follow him making a return trip there, looking over his shoulder at the old house where he grew up. West even picks out the spot where a hoop under a tree became his refuge for peace and persistence, shooting a basketball untold thousands of times in the strive to be better.

What drove him was an abusive father who unleashed his own demons on the family. After losing his adored older brother in Korea, West became a special target for his dad’s violence, and that became the root cause of his sense of doom. But also his salvation, when he finally stood up to his father to protect his sister.

In a lot of ways, Jerry West became who he was because he saw himself as unworthy, unwanted, discarded. It wasn’t even so much that he loved winning but that he hate, hate, hated losing. Because losing confirmed every bad feeling he had about himself.

It really takes your breath away to think about. Here’s a guy who literally became the model for the NBA logo — something the league finally acknowledged after being coy about it for decades. For pete’s sake, he was such a legend at his high school they renamed the school after him while he was still attending.

And yet, West was often crippled by self-doubt and feelings of purposelessness.

There’s tender, fleeting moment in the documentary where West is talking about how he has trouble saying ‘I love you’ to others, even to his wife, Karen, and kids. “I’m afraid of those words,” he admits.

He talks about his “bad mood days” and not always being present as a father. West’s eyes flick from his interviewer to look directly in the camera, for just an instant, and then they scurry downward and away. And we see, clear as a bolt of lightning, what drove this man to incredible heights: shame.

I suppose, in an odd sort of way, Jerry West’s troubles can serve as inspiration for the rest of us. “If that guy…”

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