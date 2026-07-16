“Jinsei” is definitely not for your average moviegoer. The animated film from Japan, debuting for rental on all the usual streaming platforms this week, is incredibly weird and in small spurts wonderful. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before” would be the pull-quote-critic line, but that’s not necessarily a compliment.

I’m not even sure what words to grasp to describe it. Surreal, certainly. Original, yes, though like most original works it’s clearly influenced by other things that it’s consciously or unconsciously borrowed and mashed up. Somnambulant, definitely for me, as at times I struggled to stay focused.

Though I think rookie writer/director Ryuya Suzuki is aiming for a viewer experience where they detach from themselves and just float through waves of imagery and sound to approach something dreamlike.

Narratively, it’s hard to summarize. It follows a man over a century of life from his birth in the 1990s to about the year 2100. Known by various names over this time, though Se-chan is the one he starts out with, he’s a very disaffected fellow who mostly reacts to what’s happening around him. Early on he gets picked to be in a boy band that makes him famous, though he doesn’t seem to have much zeal for it and departs to do other things.

Watching it is an exercise in disassociation and distraction, following a guy who’s something like a cross between Woody Allen’s Zelig and Kurt Vonnegut’s Billy Pilgrim. Voiced by rapper Ace Cool, he’s more a viewpoint figure than a real character. He rarely seems to take a proactive role in his own life.

Things just happen, and he’s there when they do.

Much of the time, starting around age 12 or so, his best friend/wingman is Kin-chan (Taketo Tanaka), a bleach blond kid who’s trying desperately to seem cool. He gloms onto Se-chan, first as a rival and then as hanger-on, perhaps intrigued by Se-chan’s complete disinterest in, well, everything. The other students nickname him “The grim reaper” for his tendency to stare eerily at others.

He and Kin-chan get recruited into the band together, though first they have to spend years practicing to become idols under the tutelage of a very creepy mogul, Shiratori (Kanji Tsuda). Ironically enough, Se-chan’s own father, Eito, was also briefly in a similar situation and seemed rather detached from the notion of fame and fortune, too. He and his mother were killed in a horrible car accident — ironic as they met when she picked him up as a taxi driver — and that seemed to cement Se-chan’s morbid disposition.

I don’t want to give away too much about what happens later on in his life, other than to say it eventually involves a future for mankind that is not terribly positive. Humans separate themselves into the haves and have-nots — ever as it was, ever it shall be. Things get a little sci-fi and cheeky. Se-chan and his lady companion acquire a toddler-sized robot that acts as a servant and also can be used as a hoverboard to get around.

The animation style is hand-drawn and deliberately not dense with detail. I wouldn’t call it anime though there’s some influence of that in how people and things are depicted. It’s lovely in its own way, but also harsh and unforgiving, if that’s the right word. This is not a sappy, sentimental visual architecture.

“Jinsei” — which means “life” — is not the kind of film meant to be experienced in a traditional storytelling way. You’re supposed to lean back, not into, the experience and just let it wash over you. I tried to do this but the further back I leaned the more disconnected I felt.

It wound up feeling like just a lot of random imagery and cool ideas that never really wove together into a cohesive piece. I don’t mean to suggest anything but it’s the kind of movie that some people might choose to watch with a little pharmacological accompaniment.

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