(Editor’s note: Joel, 15, has been tearing though movies during this summer, and as his dad I encouraged him to start organizing his thoughts into short reflections. Hopefully this will become a semi-regular feature that can prompt other teens to look beyond the newest theatrical and streaming releases.)

Lawrence or Arabia

I’m going to get straight to the point and say “Lawrence of Arabia” is a perfect movie if you enjoy complex characters and questioning the qualities of life. It is not an everyday movie, especially being close to 4 hours long. It does not explain everything, which is the point it’s trying to tell. So if you only enjoy big action movies and characters who beat the odds to do what’s good, I would not recommend this movie to you as you will need to be able to do more than just witness.

I would at least try to make it to the intermission before you quit. Overall if you are OK with watching Lawrence question his very nature, it will be sensational.

Rating: 9.6/10

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” excels in being an outlier from similar movies. It gives time to explore characters in its short runtime, while also diving into darker sequences. If you like unique films I would highly recommend you try the movie. I wouldn’t recommend it if you don’t like the darker aspects of movies or care more about action. Overall it is a spectacular story-driven movie.

9.0/10

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