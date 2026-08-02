Princess Mononoke

“Princess Mononoke” can only be described as a masterpiece. It challenges the ideas of the world we live in through the use of fantasy. If you’re looking for a movie to just relax, you wouldn’t recommend this movie. But if you’re feeling the need for questions in your life about God, love, life, cannibal apes, hate, bravery, etc. then this is the perfect movie to witness. The only negative thing I could truly say about the movie is that the main character is not the most memorable, acting more as a vessel for the viewer. Overall give “Princess Mononoke” a try and if you don’t enjoy it, that’s fine but worth a shot.

Rating: 9.7/10

Born on the Fourth of July

“Born on the Fourth of July” is a war veteran film that shows the side of modern history that is constantly forgotten. It tells the story of Ron and his moral struggle throughout the Vietnam war era. It finds its foothold in not telling you the answers but just asking the moral questions and answering them through Ron Kovacs Story. I Would highly recommend this movie to anyone to watch as it’s a movie you want to think about after the credits roll.

Rating: 9.6/10

Animal House

“Animal House” is the perfect movie too turn off your brain and enjoy, it has no deeper meaning than being a crude-humored frat movie. Not to say that’s necessarily bad, but if you’re looking for a moral questioning drama, I would move on from “Animal House.” It strives in being a movie you can just enjoy and forget, its characters aren’t memorable and same for the jokes. But that’s its magic: it’s easy to enjoy in the moment and laugh at, it’s just not memorable.

Rating: 7.8/10

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