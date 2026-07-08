(Editor’s note: Joel, 15, has been tearing though movies during this summer, and is organizing his thoughts into short reflections.)

The Great Escape

“The Great Escape” defines the movie architecture of an epic. The themes of resilience and freedom are strongly shown, the action scenes and the buildup to them is well thought out. The only criticism is that the characters’ names can be hard to catch at points. Also some things, mainly hurdles the characters have to face, are quickly brushed over. (Tunnel length, resistance appearance, the man who had no patience, and a few minor ones). But there is also many which are explained well (“Good Luck” scene, Danny’s claustrophobia, and Ives’ suicide). Overall I would highly recommend this movie if you enjoy WWII movies, epics or just a good story.

Rating: 9.5/10

American Gangster

“American Gangster” is a generic mob movie; it has some good moments especially at the beginning and end. But a majority of the movie feels almost reused. Most of the main characters’ development is good, not great. Frank Lucas’s goals are not well explained in the beginning and make him feel a little ‘basic’ early on. A majority of side characters are plain vanilla, being either good person or bad person. Overall if you’re looking for a mob movie with complex characters, I wouldn’t watch this film as 75% is just very basic. But if you are interested in learning about a real “gangster” then you might wanna try it. Overall “American Gangster” is good but plays everything too safe.

Rating: 7.2/10

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