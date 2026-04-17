I suppose I could get snarky and title this article, “Christopher Lloyd’s Review of Lee Cronin’s the Mummy.” I’m not a big fan when directors get swelled heads and start thinking they’re bigger than the movies they’re making. I’m particularly irked by the lower-case “t” — like absent Lee Cronin’s involvement, it would’ve been called “the Mummy?”

But I’m in a forgiving mood, especially as this is a bloody good horror ripper that combines Egyptian mythology with “The Exorcist” and other flicks about demonic possession, with a smattering of “Poltergeist” thrown in.

Don’t confuse this movie with the fourth iteration of “The Mummy” bringing back Brenda Fraser and Rachel Weisz — no PG-13 rated comedic hijinks here. (And, truthfully, I’m guessing that’s the real reason for the appellation.)

Cronin (“Evil Dead Rise”) is going for hard-R frights with some splendidly gruesome special effects. We’re talking swallowed scorpions, impaled jawbones, ripped-off toenails, popped eyeballs, yanked teeth, extruded entrails and everything in between.

You could almost call it a body horror film, fascinated with the various gougings and tearings of tender human flesh.

There’s a funeral scene that must stand as one of the grodiest things I’ve seen in a good long while. I won’t spoil it with a description, other than to say it just keeps building from one ghastly moment to the next, until it reaches a golden bliss where comedy and revulsion intertwine.

The biggest departure from standard mummy movies is that here the person wrapped up and stuffed alive in a sarcophagus is a cute little girl , Katie (played by Emily Mitchell at age 9 and Natalie Grace at 17). Kidnapped from her parents while they are living in Cairo, she suddenly reappears eight years later when, if you can believe it, a plane carrying the sarcophagus crashes, somehow leaving the 3,000-year-old object unharmed. Archeologists are stunned when the girl inside turns out to be in a sort of suspended animation.

At first, dad Charlie (Jack Reynor) and mom Larissa (Laia Costa) are overjoyed to find out the daughter they’d long thought dead is still alive. They’d moved on as best they could, relocating to Albuquerque to raise their son, Sebastián (Shylo Molina), now 15, and youngest kid, Maud (Billie Roy), who was born after Katie’s disappearance and so has never even met her.

Happiness curdles when they actually meet Katie, who is massively deformed from being buried alive for so long. Her hands and feet are curled into a painful rictus, her skin looks blueish and reptilian, and her face has grown misshapen. (Imagine if Gollum and Sloth from “The Goonies” had a love child.)

She’s completely uncommunicative and seemingly unaware, though little flashes suggest there’s an intelligence present.

I don’t think I’m spoiling anything in saying that Katie’s not all alone in there, as ancient Egyptian evils are now sharing her body. She begins scaring the family, getting into the crawl-ways inside their huge, ancient house, head-butting her religious grandmother (Verónica Falcón) and whispering sweet somethings to Maud.

They get a helping hand from Dalia Zaki (May Calamawy), an ace Egyptian detective still working the case from her end in Cairo. Hayat Kamille is a very creepy presence as the “magician” who played a role in Katie’s disappearance, and the mummy mystery.

Charlie starts out as the main viewpoint character, a TV journalist and solid guy who calls Katie “butterfly” and sacrifices a lot for his family. Larissa silently blames him for their kid’s disappearance, since he was at home watching the kids while she was away, and we feel that stiffness in their scenes together.

This is not a character piece, but a setup for a gloriously gruesome horror feast. It comes in at 2¼ hours, which normally I would say is too long for a fright film, but honestly I never felt it dragging. The pacing is tight with just enough time for a good, deep breath before the next plunge into pools of blood.

I dig this stuff, and if you don’t I’d strongly advise you stay far away. I’m not trying to oversell the gore, but be forewarned “Lee Cronin’s the Mummy” is not an entry-level scareflick. It’s for seasoned fans with stomachs of stone.

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