The Christ parable is one of the most enduring stories in human history, and has been fodder for the movies almost since flickering lights began to play on screens.

“Light of the World” is a rendition that tells the story through old-school hand-drawn animation, with a look and feel that reminds me of 1990s Disney cartoons. It’s got a very clean style of animation with sharp details, like white lines in the dark hair of the people that give them an iconic look, like bas-relief sculpture.

Believe it or not, this is not the first animated film about Jesus — even this year. In April they released “King of Kings,” which had some top-drawer voice talent but made some… well, curious storytelling choices.

“Light,” directed by Tony Bancroft and John J. Schafer from a screenplay by David M. and Drew Barton Armstrong, is surprisingly humanistic and warmhearted. It proselytizes gently, trying and mostly succeeding in drawing you into a version of Jesus that is very down-to-earth and approachable.

It’s told from the perspective of John the Apostle, here portrayed as a scampy, hotheaded youngster of about 12 years voiced by (Benjamin Jacobson). He first meets Jesus while searching for the much-rumored Messiah, but keeps bumping into this slightly shabby carpenter who’s performing little odd jobs.

The film keeps the basic story of Jesus from the time of his spiritual emergence until his death more or less intact, obviously winnowing some things to keep it all into a 91-minute movie. A few of the other apostles get some character development, notably strong-hearted Peter (Sam Darkoh) and Judas (David Kaye), who very clearly foreshadows his betrayal.

There’s a lot of humor in the movie, sometimes lifted almost directly from mainstream animated movies. John is basically Aladdin, a good-hearted but frequent mistake-making kid, and Jesus (Ian Hanlin) is a much more staid version of the genie, guiding him toward better choices — with superpowers.

In one throwaway joke as Jesus enters the city, various people who were benefactors or witnesses of his miracles shout what he did to the crowd. “He made me walk again!” “He turned water into wine!” A fishmonger tosses in, “He fixed my stall… it was adequate.”

Jesse Inocalla does the voice of John the Baptist, wild-eyed and bug-eating, but a welcoming figure. Ceara Morgana is Mary Magdeline, Michael Benyaer voices Nicodemus, Dave Pettitt is John’s father Zebedee and the main villain, the power-hungry holy man Caiaphas, is voiced by Adam Nurada.

My guess is the intended audience for this is religious families with young kids. It’s basically a colorful children’s storybook version of Jesus, presented in a way to make it engaging and entertaining for young’uns. I’m neither young or observant, but found enough here to recommend even for non-denominational folks.

