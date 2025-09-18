Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’m a sucker for a good buddy action-comedy. Hell, I’m a sucker for an OK buddy action-comedy. “London Calling” (in select theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 19) is a slightly better than OK buddy action-comedy sporting styles that don’t “Clash.”

Josh Duhamel stars as Tommy Ward, an American assassin working in London for his handler Harry (Imhotep himself, Arnold Vosloo). When a case of mistaken identity results in Tommy terminating a distant relative of feared gangster Freddy Darby (Tommy Carcetti and Littlefinger actor Aidan Gillen) the hitter’s in need of a change of scenery.

Harry ships Tommy off to Los Angeles and sets him up with Jewish crime boss Benson (Rick Hoffman). Benson has a chubby son in his late teens named Julian (Jeremy Ray Taylor – he played Ben Hanscom in “It”). Julian spends his time looking at porn, playing videogames, not talking to girls and live-action role-playing. Benson’s a bastard who chides his son for his weight and hobbies and insinuates that he’s a homosexual.

Benson gets the “brilliant” idea that in order to become a man Julian will accompany Tommy in assassinating unhinged assassin Alistair Mcrory (a very fun Neil Sandilands) and not only that – his son will also be the triggerman. The job puts Julian and Tommy in the crosshairs of Alistair’s saner but no less evil brother Seamus (Brandon Auret).

“London Calling” is a reunion between Duhamel and his “Bandit” director Allan Ungar, who co-writes alongside Omer Levin Menekse and Quinn Wolfe. The movie is far too long at almost two hours, but is not without its charms. Duhamel and Taylor have solid chemistry with one another and their characters’ relationship lends the proceedings heaps of heart. A lot of jokes miss the mark, but others are directly on target as sold by Duhamel, Taylor and Hoffman. There isn’t a ton of action, but there are few fun and inventive bits. I could’ve gone for more Gillen and Vosloo as they’re actors I dig, but simply having them on hand certainly elevates the proceedings.

“London Calling” doesn’t quite “Rock the Casbah,” but it’s also not a “Train in Vain.” It’s a perfectly serviceable Saturday or Sunday afternoon entertainment for fans of the buddy action-comedy subgenre.

