“Love, Brooklyn” has an easy, jazzy vibe. It’s one of those movies that doesn’t seem like it’s really going anywhere, but you don’t mind because it has a way of inhabiting a moment with such authenticity you just want to sit and languish in it.

The story of a love triangle set in the titular NYC borough, it’s mostly a love letter to Kings County, Black culture and modern romance. It’s got a downbeat mood but a hopeful spirit.

In a lot of ways, it felt to me like early Spike Lee, especially “She’s Gotta Have It.” Director Rachael Abigail Holder makes her directorial debut in feature films, though she’s a veteran of TV and streaming shows. The screenplay by Paul Zimmerman feels like anything but his first movie credit — mature, wise and real.

It also features three terrific performances: André Holland (“Moonlight”), Nicole Beharie (“42”) and DeWanda Wise (“The Harder They Fall”). They play Brooklynites, I’m guessing around 40, struggling in their personal and professional lives. They bounce off each other, strenuously pretending they know what they’re doing, terrified in the knowledge they don’t.

Holland plays Roger, a writer who’s supposed to be working on a big magazine piece extolling the evolution of Brooklyn. Except he feels anything but appreciative of this new Brooklyn, so very upscale and different from the one of his youth. He’s unmarried and childless, and seems not to have thought very much about these things.

He used to go with Casey (Beharie), an independent and sassy owner of an art gallery. She inherited the building from her grandmother, but the whole neighborhood’s been transformed by redevelopment — and “the construction guys” are offering her big money to sell. Casey is stuck between wanting to represent the legacy Black culture and relying on rich, snobby patrons to buy up her art to keep the place afloat.

Casey dumped Roger years ago, but they’ve maintained a friendship, mostly a little drinking, flirting and toking weed. She’s been throwing some fairly major hints Roger’s way that she’s interested in rekindling the flame, and he seems to receive this appeal as a way of stroking his ego without really taking it seriously.

Meanwhile, he’s carrying on a fling with Nicole (Wise), a single mother to an adorable daughter, Ally (Cadence Reese). She lives in one of those seven-figure brownstones and seems very content to dally with Roger while most assuredly letting him know they are not in a relationship.

She’s a somewhat recent widow, and sees Roger as a way of feeding her needs… though things have been going on long enough that she’s reaching a decision point. She’s studying to be a massage therapist, and we get the sense she’s segueing into the breadwinner role her dead husband filled.

“It's been really hard giving up on the idea of the way things should have been,” Nicole confesses. “I know I'm supposed to put the past behind me, but I don't want to put it behind me.”

Recently Ally has taken a shine to Roger and wants him to engage with her in dad-adjacent activities, which both thrills and terrifies him. Nicole has her doubts, but is curious to see if he has it in him.

And… that’s the movie.

There aren’t really any big twists of the plots or huge confrontations. Nicole and Casey are very much aware of each other, and act as if it’s no big deal that Roger spends time with both of them. If you’re expecting a scene where the two women finally meet and have some sort of cataclysmic faceoff, this is not that sort of movie.

Roger sometimes feels caught in the middle, but also part of him delights in having two intelligent, gorgeous women in his life. There’s also the tension in the different pulls he experiences: he clearly wants Nicole more than she wants him, while Casey is digging his vibe more than in reverse. There’s the yin-yang of wanting and being wanted.

Holland and the filmmakers are careful to portray Roger as not a bad guy, but also not some kind of hero. He’s a smart dude who’s adept at deluding himself into thinking he knows more than he does. He tools around Brooklyn on his expensive bicycle, in his high-water pants and monochromatic button-ups, play-acting as a fellow who doesn’t need anything.

(Like all writers portrayed in movies, he seems to work about three hours a week.)

His best friend, Alan (Roy Wood Jr.), is a married schlub who lives vicariously through Roger’s complete lack of attachments. He murmurs about having an affair but in truth loves his wife and family too much to act on it.

The cinematography by Martim Vian shows off the best of Brooklyn, the tree-lined roadways and diverse streetlife. The musical score by Joel P. West gracefully accentuates the loose, freeform tone of the piece without intruding upon it.

“Love, Brooklyn” is a minor-key gem. For a pair of rookie feature filmmakers, Zimmerman and Holder have given us something that feels fully formed and self-aware.

