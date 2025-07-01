I sometimes will provide caveats in a review to caution, “this movie isn’t for everyone.” It’s a simple recognition that people’s tastes vary and that certain kinds of filmmaking are only appreciated by a smaller subset of people. No judgement there; I, for example, have a very low tolerance for martial arts movies.

I offer it here knowing full well the following description of “Marianne” will be incredibly enticing to some, and a warning klaxon to others:

French film icon Isabelle Huppert stars in a one-woman show, essentially playing herself. She lounges on a sofa and reads from a script, directly addressing the audience in a rumination on the nature of cinema and self, and how they intertwine.

There is no story, though occasionally ‘Marianne’ will start to reveal something about herself, only to backtrack and claim she was just making something up to serve the expectation for ‘narrative.’ Huppert is charismatic, coy and teasing — clearly enjoying this exercise in performance for its own sake.

“What do you want me to say?” she asks, a refrain that is oft repeated.

It falls really more into the category of experimental film than something you’d plonk down 12 bucks to see at your local cinema. Nevertheless, you can get the chance to do just that here in the Indianapolis area: “Marianne” will play for a single night at the Kan-Kan Cinema on Thursday, July 3. Get tickets here.

It’s written and directed by Michael Rozek, his only film credit. He shoots very languidly, slowly pushing the camera in or out, clearing enjoying studying the radiant Huppert, still a stunner at age 72. We’re very much aware of the process of filmmaking happening before us, a place where artifice and authenticity collide.

Marianne starts off telling us about her appreciation for the jazz great Thelonious Monk, only to apologize for a reference that may make her seem snooty. “I’m showing you that I’m alive,” she purrs.

She spins a tale of her niece, Hattie, suddenly showing up, surprising her in a grocery. She’s in a bad way and has come all the way across the country (America, apparently) to see if she can stay for awhile. Her mother, Marianne’s sister, Emma, has had substance abuse issues and there is a long estrangement.

Marianne is widowed and well-to-do, and enjoys her privacy, well-tailored clothes and quiet. So the introduction of the disruptive presence throws her off. But then Marianne says this whole story is made up.

“It’s not a film,” she says. She will also reference the fact that she’s reading from a printed script, suggest there is also teleprompter, then deny there is one.

Later there will be much musing on the relationship between a movie and its audience. Music in a film, she says, “is there to tell you how to feel.” Also, “plots aren’t real.” Despite this, a movie and its audience can still form a connection that is real, and meaningful.

“Who are you? No matter how many people out there, I'm talking to you,” Marianne tells us.

There is also an homage to Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, who none other than Ingmar Bergman — the undisputed king of international art filmmaking — considered the greatest director of all time, someone who “sculpted in time.”

(I admit I’m not that familiar with Tarkovsky, but if nothing else this movie encouraged me to seek out his filmography.)

I hope I’ve been able to adequately describe “Marianne” to you. It is definitely a most atypical cinematic experience, and as I’ve said not one every person will savor. Perhaps only the most ardent film lovers will. For them, there are ample treasures to be found.

Leave a comment