In remaking an idiotic ‘80s animated TV show for kids, there’s generally two ways you could go. Lean into the material and wallow in the goofy antics and PG-rated violence, giving Gen X and older Millennials a guilt-free nostalgia trip. Or you could do a total spoof, acknowledging how terrible it was and using satire to make people chuckle at once liking something so cheesy.

The new “Masters of the Universe” curiously tries for something else entirely. It wants pieces of both options one and two, layering in a metric ton of self-referential winking and irony.

It switches up the entire premise of the show — I should say shows, there were several iterations over the decades — and makes it into a weaksauce parable about believing in yourself, even when no one else does. Yet it introduces some uncomfortable adult-skewing humor that’s a bit too much for smaller children, and seems very full of itself for doing so.

“I saw you fisting a goblin!” is a typical one-liner, which even the other characters seem nervous about.

The overall message I feel from the filmmakers is, ‘I can’t believe we’re making a movie out of such a stupid TV show, or that you bought tickets to see it.’

So: in this version He-Man is timid, anxious guy who works in HR at some faceless company, dreaming about finding his lost sword and reclaiming his rightful place as the protector of his home world of Eternos. This he soon does, but continues to be a self-doubting downer the rest of the way, taunted at by nemesis Skeletor and even the people who are supposed to be his allies.

Yes, they made a “Masters of the Universe” in which He-Man is a drippy wimp — even when magically grows muscles. (Oh, and he doesn’t even go by He-Man.)

It’s also two hours and 20 minutes long, and ye gods who thought that was a good idea?

I harp ceaselessly these days about movies being too long, but what brain trust thought that was a good length to expand upon a show that struggled to fill 22 minutes?

Director Travis Knight (“Kubo and the Two Strings”) and screenwriters Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee and David Callaham have given us a fat, bloated spectacle that feels at once deeply silly and supremely smug.

In the introductory sequence, young Adam (Artie Wilkinson-Hunt) is the prince of the realm who struggles to fill the immense shoes of his father, King Randor (James Purefoy). They are charged with guarding Castle Grayskull, where resides the Sword of Power guarded by the wise and mysterious Sorceress (Morena Baccarin).

Things go south when the evil wizard Skeletor and his army invade, capture the castle, imprison the king and queen (Charlotte Riley) and Adam is cast into a space portal where he lands on Earth and is separated from the sword.

Flash forward 15 years, and Adam (now played by Nicholas Galitzine) has become a total loser who alienates everybody he comes into contact with by talking about his true destiny to be a heroic savior. He spends his time looking for the sword, and eventually is tipped off to its location in, all of all places, a comic book store display.

All this prelude stuff is just way too long and boring, even when childhood friend Teela (Camila Mendes) shows up to bring him and the sword home. “Masters” is set in one of those hybrid worlds that’s basically a sword-and-sorcery fantasy, but they also have spaceships and lasers.

Back home they recruit the reluctant help of Teela’s father, Duncan, the disgraced captain of the royal guard played by Idris Elba, now a self-loathing drunk. They also team up with Roboto (voice of Kristin Wiig), a former battle robot who’s been reprogrammed as a maid.

Other “Masters” background characters are here, including Ram-Man (Jon Xue Zhang), Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Mekaneck (James Wilkinson), Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson) and Skeletor wing-woman and fellow magic user, Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), who tends to mack on her bony boss.

Of course, the TV show was just an excuse to sell toys, explaining the colorful menagerie of weird creatures, which also includes Adam’s green tiger mount, Battle Cat (Tom Wilton), who is very glum about anybody climbing on his back. There’s even a cameo by Dolph Lundgren, who played He-Man in an awful 1987 live-action movie, but at least wasn’t namby-pamby about.

I suppose you could say there’s an intent in this flick to subvert the whole macho-man, sword-swinging stereotype. Adam seems very ambivalent about having to fill this role, which tends to explain why he’s so bad at it, even repeatedly losing his grip on the sword.

“When war beckons, it’s not the poets who stand up. It’s the man with the muscle,” Duncan tutors.

They make a whole big show of Adam transforming into He-Man, acquiring that strange loincloth-and-breastplate combo, and his physique getting the ubiquitous swole-up. But Galitzine actually stays the same the whole time, just hiding his movie muscles under a pink oxford shirt.

I saved hope that at least Skeletor would be better — he’s not. Played by Jared Leto (with a body suit and mask for his skeletal head, with minor CGI enhancement) he harbors his own doubts about his place as the universe’s prime bad guy, lamenting his own failure to get his bony mitts on the sword, and then not knowing what to do with it when he finally does.

A nervous-Nelly hero and a quavering villain. Sound like fun? It ain’t.

Stick around for the end credits, which includes a cut-scene to set up a sequel, which seems awfully arrogant.

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