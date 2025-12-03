When things were sliding downhill at The Indianapolis Star circa 2006 — in retrospect a relatively mild slope before the impending cliff dive — I was surprised when the newsroom leadership approached me with an offer: to become the paper’s theater critic.

At the time I was the entertainment editor, my duties largely directed at assembling the popular Friday “GO” section. Our resident theater critic, Nick Crews, had departed a few months earlier and the Indianapolis stage companies were becoming increasingly irate over the lack of coverage.

I don’t think the bosses at Gannett cared a fig about publishing theater reviews — but they very much did care about the possibility of losing the ads purchased to accompany them.

I was profoundly surprised and stammered out a polite decline. As an editor and manager, moving back into the reporter pool constituted a demotion, and not one I relished as I edged toward middle age.

More on point, I was in no way qualified to be a theater critic. I’d probably only attended a couple dozen productions in my entire life, and certainly had made no concerted study of the art form. The reply I got was that I was a good movie critic, so I could make the leap without much problem.

“Theater is not movies, and movies are not theater,” I responded.

Anyway they dropped the subject, the theater critic slot remained open — permanently — and they bounced me down to reporter the next year anyway, just not tied to the theater beat. (I’ve occasionally pondered if I could’ve lasted past my own subsequent layoff if I’d accepted, even if for just a few years more.)

That’s a long-winded prologue of why I approached the review of “Merrily We Roll Along” with hesitancy. I did not even realize until I started watching the screener that it is a filmed theater production, aka a regular stage production of the musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth that was shot with cameras and turned into a feature film.

This has become a thing in recent years, though usually it’s released as a limited-run presentation, sometimes live nationwide, rather than like a regular movie. This version was filmed in summer 2024 at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway and stars Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe.

I almost cut off watching, but I’m glad I stayed. I wasn’t familiar with “Merrily,” which chronicles the friendship of a trio of artists over the course of 20 years, but in reverse chronological order. It’s an engaging, emotional story told largely through song in that distinctive Broadway style that glides between outright crooning, talk-singing and bits of straight dialogue.

It’s a worthy experience, though the story reaches its high point approximately midway and then loses steam as it goes. We begin in 1977 as the last vestiges of the friendship are destroyed. By the time the thing gets to 1957 when they’re fresh-faced kiddies just launching their dreams, it feels almost like an unnecessary coda.

Groff (“Hamilton”) plays Franklin Shepard, a musical composer turned bigshot Hollywood movie producer. As the story opens, his latest flick has opened to great success, a middling populist bit of tripe called “Darkness Before Dawn.” He’s also become infatuated with its young star, dooming his marriage to aging stage diva Gussie Carnegie (Krystal Joy Brown).

Mendez is Mary Lynn, a frumpy critic/author who has carried a lifelong torch for Franklin, even as she has witnessed his decline from ambitious artist into complacent mediocrity. She drinks a lot and snipes even more.

Radcliffe plays Charley Kringas, Franklin’s former writing partner and best friend. They were going to be the next Rodgers & Hammerstein, enjoying a huge Broadway hit, “Musical Husbands,” while still in their 20s. Kvetching and high-strung, Charley’s a bit of a stereotypical “type” but also a gentle, devoted soul who resents his partner’s slow-motion ghosting.

Charley and Franklin were going to change the world, making musicals that not only entertained but had something to say. Their plan was always to make a biting political satire, “To the Left,” their next project, but kept agreeing to do one more commercial job for the money people — which became one more, and then one more…

A side story is Franklin’s crumbling marriage to Beth (Katie Rose Clarke), who starred in their early Broadway basement stuff, and was eventually cast aside for Gussie. She in turn dumped her big-time producer husband, Joe (a terrific Reg Rogers), for Franklin.

It’s interesting how the story plays in reverse, so our knowledge of how things turned out so badly for the trio colors everything we subsequently see. Certainly it gives their youthful enthusiasm a note of tragedy.

Franklin’s the clear center of the story and everybody else reacts to him. This results in a number of musical numbers where Groff has to essentially stand center stage staring blankly off into space as other characters sing about him, while pretending he doesn’t hear.

That may work in the theater, but it’s a deeply weird dynamic for a movie.

Director Maria Friedman makes decent use of the space, but we’re never able to escape the fact that everything happens on a confined stage. They use multiple cameras to capture different angles but there’s a minimal of cross-editing between shots as you’d see in a movie.

The songs range from the thoroughly forgettable to completely spellbinding. “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By” and “Franklin Shepard, Inc.” are the clear standouts for me.

Groff, Mendez and Clarke are stage musical veterans and have the pipes to prove it. Radcliffe, who I think you know him from that boy wizard gig, is less experienced in this sort of thing but shows a decent voice and comedic timing.

I had quite a bit of fun with “Merrily We Roll Along,” though it never disabused me of the opinion that I was watching theater, even though it was on a screen. The magic of live theater, the intimacy and sense of serendipity, is sapped somewhat, while you also lose some of the strengths of a film that can instantly hop settings and characters. (Such as not having to use the same baker’s dozen or so of background players for different roles.)

It’s a good show, but it is that, not a movie.

I should also note there’s another movie version of “Merrily We Roll Along” coming to theaters — but you’ll have to wait until 2039 to see it. Richard Linklater, like he did with “Boyhood,” is shooting the same cast (which includes Paul Mescal and Beanie Feldstein) over the course of two decades in order to achieve authentic passage of time. Presumably it’ll then be edited so the last filmed sequences come first, mirroring the stage show.

I feel confident in saying that effort will definitely qualify as a movie… unless they shoot it all on the same stage?

(If you want to go even deeper into the weeds of journalistic conundrums over this hybrid format, my critic colleagues some time ago debated whether filmed theater should be eligible for our annual awards. We decided it should not.)

