“Why should I worry? Why should I care? I may not have a dime. But I got street savoir faire.” — The Dodger

How can you dislike a movie that starts with a guy singing along to Billy Joel’s animated canine crooner in “Oliver & Company?” I sure couldn’t.

“Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” is an amusing, attitudinal romp. It mashes up genres and tones like a kid given free rein at the build-your-own-sundae shop. It’s part gangster comedy, part love story, part time-traveling goofs. And it stars the cinematic king of attitude, Vince Vaughn, x2 in a double role.

It’s written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski, whose only other feature film, 2021’s “Happily,” went unseen by me. His sophomore effort has a loose, jazzy feel and is stuffed with plenty of laughs, along with a few tender moments that hit you harder than you’d expect.

It debuts on the Hulu streaming channel Friday.

Vaughn plays Nick, a high-up in an unspecified criminal family led by Sosa, played by screen legend David Keith. As the story opens, Sosa’s kid and heir apparent, Jimmy Boy (Jimmy Tatro), has just been released from prison after six years because somebody in the organization squealed on him.

Sosa is determined to throw an epic celebration for his kid — complete with five parties, the main one and then four successive “afters” — and also find/nix the rat.

Nick thinks it’s Mike, aka Quick Draw Mike — everybody’s got a nickname in the gang except Nick and Sosa, it seems — played by James Marsden. He’s a straight shooter, doesn’t really have the temperament for the life, and in fact is looking to get out.

Nick also has reason to dislike Mike because he’s sleeping with his wife, Alice (Eiza González). It’s not a fling but true, deep love, and Nick and Liz have been quits for a long time anyway.

So when Nick shows up to twist his elbow into going out for the proverbial “one last job,” Mike is convinced he’s about to get whacked. But he’s as surprised as anyone to learn the guy they’ve got to put the squeeze on is Nick himself.

Turns out the mob loan sharks put some of their moolah toward a young scientist and friend of Liz, Symon (Ben Schwartz), which he used it to build a time machine. And the Nick from six months down the line decided to use it to return to this day to put right some very bad wrongs that he now regrets.

This leads to some hilarious gags, such as future-Nick and Mike fighting with now-Mike in a greasy gas station, until some cops roll in who turn out to be on Sosa’s payroll.

Later there’ll be much consternation about the imminent arrival of The Barron, a big-time hitman who also eats people, and is anything scarier than a cannibal assassin?

And of course there’s plenty of throwaway jokes about the two Nicks, such as Liz handing one the phone with the quip, “You wants to talk to you.”

Funny thing is, there definitely seems to a difference between the two Nicks. The ‘older’ one is mellower and more empathetic, and seems to truly despise the terrible stuff he’s now trying to prevent.

At first now-Nick is the antagonist, but eventually the rest bring him into the fold and, as the title suggests, they become a weird little team fighting against Sosa, Jimmy Boy and his various henchmen with names like Dumbass Tony, Roid Rage Ryan (who’s not even that swole) and Jackie Napalm (who’s actually already dead).

There’s some goofy humor in here, like the tough guys discovering they all hide a secret thing for the “Gilmore Girls” show and Jimmy Boy growing increasingly anxious that he’s wasted his “peak dick years” rotting in the pen. Some of the jokes don’t quite land, but most do.

The movie boasts an impressive amount of fights, gunplay and bloody consequences. I wouldn’t call it an action flick but more a comedy with a generous helping of extruded brain matter.

Vaught is his usual cool, unflappable self, always seeming like he knows something the audience doesn’t. Marsden is forced to play a guy who is kind of a simp, but at least a sympathetic one. And González has got an edge and intelligence that makes her so much more than ‘the sexy girl.’

(Though she is that, in spades.)

Grabinski’s got a knack for this material and it shows. You can always tell when a younger/newer director doesn’t quite feel like they’ve found the center of the piece and hedge by trying to overfill the glass. He tops “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” off just right.

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