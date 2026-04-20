I hadn’t watched a movie from Canadian writer/director Chandler Levack prior to last week and now I’ve watched all three of her features over the course of three days. Levack’s debut “I Like Movies” (now streaming on Prime Video) is my favorite of the bunch, but I was also really impressed by “Mile End Kicks” (now in select theaters) and “Roommates (now streaming on Netflix) - both of which released last Friday.

It’s 2011 and 24-year-old, Toronto-based music critic Grace Pine (a winning Barbie Ferriera) is dissatisfied writing for her local alternative weekly and working for her editor Jeff (Jay Baruchel).

Grace decides to go Montreal to soak up the thriving music scene popularized by acts such as Arcade Fire, Grimes and Mac DeMarco. While there she rooms with a DJ named Madeleine (Juliette Gariépy) and has aspirations of writing a book about Alanis Morissette.

Grace also connects with burgeoning band Bone Patrol consisting of lead singer Chevy Olsen (Stanley Simons of “The Iron Claw”), guitarist Archie Webber (Devon Bostick, proving Rodrick still rules), bassist Jesse Matthews (“I Like Movies” alum Isaiah Lehtinen) and drummer Hugo Cōté (Robert Naylor), Madeleine’s boyfriend.

Grace serves many different roles for the band - publicist writing their bio, journalist conducting interviews and possible love interest to both the moody Chevy and the sweet Archie.

“Mile End Kicks,” which derives its name from a Montreal neighborhood and the shoe store at which Chevy works, is a semiautobiographical work for Levack and has interesting and moving things to say about being a young woman in a male-dominated world. It’s inspiring to see Grace grow, find her voice and find herself. Through Levack’s writing and direction and Ferriera’s nuanced performance it’s a pleasure as well.

Levack’s “Roommates” is a slicker and sillier affair than “Mile End Kicks,” but it also has knowing things to say about a young woman finding herself.

Devon (Sadie Sandler) didn’t really have friends in high school despite having a solid relationship with her family - brother Alex (Aidan Langford) and parents Hannah (Natasha Lyonne) and Brian (Nick Kroll).

Devon’s hopeful college will be better and takes a chance with her roomie Celeste (Chloe East, “Heretic”). The girls hit it off initially, but issues arise quickly as the flaky Celeste seems to exist without boundaries.

Devon is an architecture major who’s impressing Professor Ziemann (Janeane Garofalo, a welcome presence) and making eyes at her TA Michael (Billy Bryk, co-writer/co-director and co-star of last year’s “Hell of a Summer”).

“Roommates” is a director-for-hire gig for Levack on behalf of producer Adam Sandler. People like to gripe about nepotism regarding movies starring Sandler’s daughters (he previously produced “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” for his youngest daughter Sunny back in 2023), but I think it’s sweet that he’s giving his girls a forum to tell stories for and about young women. It also doesn’t hurt that they and the movies are pretty good.

(Claims of nepotism could also extend to the supporting cast - Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella turns up as Devon and Celeste’s neighbor Amber and Martin Herlihy (son of Sandler’s frequent writing partner Tim) adds laughs as George, a dude who’s staying in college to extend his Ultimate Frisbee career.)

The script by “Saturday Night Live” writers Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan goes to some outrageous places late and is somewhat reminiscent of Hulu’s “Pizza Movie” from a few weeks back what with its Sarah Sherman-centered framing device and a subplot involving a food delivery robot with personality.

Whether telling a deeply personal tale or doing a director-for-hire gig for a comedy superstar producer, Levack has proven to be a deft hand with coming of age material and women’s stories. She’s a cinematic voice on whom I’ll be keeping an eye.

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