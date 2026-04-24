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David Lowery is a mixed bag of a moviemaker for me. There are films of his I love (“Pete’s Dragon” (2016), “The Old Man & the Gun”), films I think are only so-so (“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” “The Green Knight”) and a film I actively dislike (“A Ghost Story”).

I have no doubt that Lowery is a talent on whom it’s worth keeping an eye, but I often respect his work more than I like it. Such is the case with his latest “Mother Mary” (now in theaters).

Our titular character (played by Anne Hathaway, busy between this and next week’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2”) is a MEGA pop star on the cusp of a comeback after having a personal and professional meltdown a decade earlier. She can’t kick-off her tour without the perfect dress and her team of stylists aren’t representing the real her.

Mary flies from Los Angeles to London in order to reconnect with her former friend and likely long-lost lover Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel, currently doing double duty with this and “The Christophers”).

Sam’s a costume and fashion designer of great renown who helped cultivate Mother Mary’s style and stage persona only to get dropped like a bad habit when her subject broke big. Sam’s not happy to see Mary in the slightest and is going to make her jump through all the hoops before agreeing to design a dress.

“Mother Mary” feels like a strange amalgamation between “My Dinner with Andre” and “Smile 2.” It’s very talk-y, theatrical and artsy-fartsy. It’s extremely well-acted by gifted leads Hathaway and Coel, but it’s a bit of a slog. Much of this is a metaphor for and a rumination about these two women’s mental health struggles that’s styled to look like a perfume ad.

Skill abounds (in addition to Lowery, Hathaway and Coel you’ve got cool new music from Jack Antonoff, Charli XCX and FKA Twigs, who turns up as a Witchy Woman that’d make even Stevie Nicks blush), but this isn’t what I signed up for. There’s a niche audience for this movie … it just ain’t me.

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