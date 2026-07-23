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Hong Kong maestro John Woo made a dialogue-less action flick a few years back with “Silent Night,” but the experiment didn’t really work for me despite being a huge fan of his.

Director Potsy Ponciroli (“Old Henry”) picks up the slack where Woo left off with “Motor City” (in select theaters beginning Friday, July 24).

Ponciroli’s picture has more dialogue than Woo’s (five spoken lines as opposed to zero), but the filmmaker does something super-smart by brilliantly grafting a rock opera onto a gritty, 1970s-set revenge action-thriller. He lets his expertly-curated soundtrack, awesome action and talented cast carry the day.

Alan Ritchson stars as John Miller, a Vietnam veteran Army Ranger-turned-Detroit factory worker. His life appears to be taking a turn for the better when he meets a sexy waitress named Sophia (Shailene Woodley). They take a quick liking and even loving to one another, but there’s a snag … her weaselly gangster ex-boyfriend Reynolds (an enormously sleazy Ben Foster, the character is a definite subscriber to The D.E.N.N.I.S. System and simultaneously channels Disco Stu from “The Simpsons” and Sean Penn’s David Kleinfeld from “Carlito’s Way”).

Reynolds takes matters into his own hands by enlisting the services of crooked cop Lt. Savick (Pablo Schreiber, looking like a tall version of Al Pacino in “Serpico”) and corrupt prison guards Porthos (Dominic Bogart), Aramis (Mister Fitzgerald) and Athos (Rafael Cebrián). He has them plant bricks of cocaine in the trunk of Miller’s car. He’s thrown in the clink for 25 years where the guards take turns tuning him up.

Luckily for Miller he’s got some ride or die Ranger buddies in Youngblood (Lionel Boyce, who imbues such warmth on “The Bear” and continues to do so here) and Singh (Amar Chadha-Patel) who are willing to stick their necks out to ensure his early release in hopes of reconciliation with Sophia and revenge against Reynolds.

“Motor City” has taken a long road to the silver screen. The script by Chad St. John (he wrote or co-wrote action flicks “Peppermint” and “London Has Fallen”) appeared on 2009’s Black List. Directors such Albert Hughes and Timur Bekmambetov were attached and actors such as Chris Evans, Dominic Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and Gerard Butler (who later sued producers Randall Emmett and George Furla for damages over an unfulfilled pay-or-play deal) were cast in the Ritchson role. At one point in time Amber Heard was slated for Woodley’s part and Gary Oldman and Adrien Brody were eyed for Foster’s character.

“Motor City” won’t be for all audiences - a lot of folks will have issues with its lack of dialogue and graphic violence - but I’d argue the actors’ expressive performances, the killer action sequences (there’s an elevator fight that’s one for the time capsule) and the bitchin’ soundtrack containing artists such as David Bowie, Bill Withers, Fleetwood Mac and Donna Summer (overseen by editor/music supervisor Joe Galdo and executive producer/music director Jack White (the musician cameos as a piano player and his tune “Archbishop Harold Holmes” plays over the closing credits)) say all that needs to be said and I’m really glad this story was finally told in the way it was told.

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