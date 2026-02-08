“Sometimes to express your love, you must sacrifice everything.” So says Pavel Talankin, a dude with a preference for colorful sweaters and a wiener dog named Nebraska who works as a school videographer in a small Russian mountain town. It’s a quote that cuts both ways, spoken with equal gravity by a Russian army recruiter…or a member of the resistance, such as Mr. Talankin.

Talankin is both subject and author of “Mr Nobody Against Putin,” a documentary nominated for this year’s Academy Awards from Denmark. The film (co-directed and produced by David Borenstein) is a jarring glimpse of advanced authoritarianism as it invades a nation’s young minds via the classroom, and a profile of a mediamaker determined to witness the brainwash.

We all know the type: a person who never puts down their camera, who uses it as a tool to connect, communicate, endear. Talankin is that guy, and he’s the school staffer who embraces the creatives, his little office a refuge of free expression. His camera is already rolling to capture holiday pageants and student-performed music videos when Putin announces the invasion to “de-nazify” Ukraine in February 2022.

Suddenly there’s a new “federal education policy,” where kids are required to recite patriotic speeches, poems, songs, and march in daily drills—all to be filmed and uploaded to a government database to prove compliance. Guess whose job that becomes? A deeply reluctant Talankin. As Putin himself puts it: “Commanders don’t win wars…teachers do.”

As the war with Ukraine progresses and fresh blood is needed, the ante is upped. Soldiers come to school in full camo to do show-and-tell with rifles, and stage grenade-throwing competitions for various age groups, like some sick 4-H fair.

Talankin’s dutiful mother works as a librarian at the school. He debates with her from behind the camera. He says the war is pointless. She replies: “I am sorry, but people love war. They love to shoot at each other.” After all the millennia of human history, it’s hard to disagree.

Yet the hardest thing to understand about “Mr Nobody Against Putin” from an American viewpoint is, dare I say it, the general compliance of the Russian people? Talankin captures the faces of students as they hear a Stalin-loving social studies teacher spout pro-war propaganda: “If you don’t love your country and want to fight for it, then you are a parasite,” The kids’ faces are still. There is no fidgeting, no outward questioning. The upload is complete.

So the footage Talankin captures, like the cell phone brigade in Minneapolis, becomes the resistance, but more subtle and covert in Talankin’s case. Though the film plods at times, and the origins of Talankin’s rebel heart are never clear—what, other than a self-described self-destructive streak, explains his taste for freedom which most of his fellow citizens clearly lack?—he is a clever, brave agent of empathy in a dictator’s world, and we are better for having met him.

Leave a comment