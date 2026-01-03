Every year since I became a member of Critics Choice, the official association of broadcast film critics in the U.S., I’ve made it a habit to reveal my secret ballot before the ceremony. It’s a chance to peek behind the curtain of movie awards and see the opinion of one voting member.

This comes with the caveat that I had to choose from the nominees listed. In more than a few occasions, I would have picked another film not listed.

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

✔Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

✔Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

✔Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

✔Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

✔Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

✔Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

✔Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

✔Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

✔Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Nina Gold – Hamnet

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly

✔Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler – Sinners

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – F1

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

✔Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners

✔Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

BEST EDITING

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite

✔Stephen Mirrione – F1

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners

✔Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later

✔Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson –F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners

✔Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1

✔Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another

Andy Gill – Sinners

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

✔Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

BEST COMEDY

The Ballad of Wallis Island

✔Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

✔The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Belén

BEST SONG

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

✔“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – F1

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

✔Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

BEST SOUND

✔Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners

Laia Casanovas – Sirāt

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare

Leave a comment