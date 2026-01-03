My Critics Choice Awards ballot
One member of the esteemed broadcast critics groups offers a sneak peak into his votes for the 2025 awards. Winners will be announced Jan. 4.
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Every year since I became a member of Critics Choice, the official association of broadcast film critics in the U.S., I’ve made it a habit to reveal my secret ballot before the ceremony. It’s a chance to peek behind the curtain of movie awards and see the opinion of one voting member.
This comes with the caveat that I had to choose from the nominees listed. In more than a few occasions, I would have picked another film not listed.
BEST PICTURE
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
✔Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
✔Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
✔Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
✔Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
✔Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Everett Blunck – The Plague
Miles Caton – Sinners
Cary Christopher – Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
✔Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
✔Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
✔Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Zach Cregger – Weapons
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
✔Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Will Tracy – Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE
Nina Gold – Hamnet
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
✔Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
Francine Maisler – Sinners
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – F1
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
✔Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
✔Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
BEST EDITING
Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite
✔Stephen Mirrione – F1
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor
Michael P. Shawver – Sinners
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
✔Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later
✔Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson –F1
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners
✔Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman
BEST STUNT DESIGN
Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1
✔Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another
Andy Gill – Sinners
Giedrius Nagys – Warfare
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
KPop Demon Hunters
✔Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
BEST COMEDY
The Ballad of Wallis Island
✔Eternity
Friendship
The Naked Gun
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
✔The Secret Agent
Sirāt
Belén
BEST SONG
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
✔“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – F1
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Max Richter – Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
✔Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
BEST SOUND
✔Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners
Laia Casanovas – Sirāt
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare