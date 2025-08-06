I’m not sure if the English employ the term “chick flick,” but they do seem adept at cranking them out.

“My Mother’s Wedding” debuted at the Toronto Film Festival nearly two years ago, but is just now hitting U.S. theaters (after briefly being retitled “North Star”). It’s the directorial debut of actress Kristin Scott Thomas, who also cowrote the screenplay with John Micklethwait based on a premise that is loosely autobiographical.

It stars Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beacham as three sisters returning to their bucolic British countryside home for the titular event. Scott plays their mom. They are roughly in their early 40s, have gone very divergent ways in their career paths, but are all in some ways struggling with their significant others and own offspring.

It’s a warmhearted affair, mixed with plenty of catty infighting — the sort of thing where one sibling will suddenly whip out the fact another slept with the third’s beau, years before they met. There’s a bit of a situational comedy element, though I’d call it more of a romantic dramedy.

The movie is beautifully shot (cinematography by Yves Bélanger) and the cast is first-rate, especially the four leading ladies. Even the supporting roles are given time and space to show off their humanity and foibles.

Johansson’s character, Katherine, stands a little more out front than the others, though it’s essentially an ensemble affair. She is a British Navy captain, about to take command of an aircraft carrier, which is getting a lot of attention owing to her gender.

She has a longstanding relationship with girlfriend Jack (Freida Pinto), who has more or less been raising Katherine’s son, Marcus (Fflyn Edwards), during Katherine’s long stints at sea — and is now pushing for something more tangible and permanent. There’s a telling scene where Marcus knocks at the door asking for mummy, and it’s Jack who answers.

The “My” in the title clearly refers to Katherine, as most of the action takes place through her eyes, including some flashbacks/daydreams rendered in black-and-white animation hearkening back to her childhood.

Theirs was an atypical family. Her mother, Diana, was married to a Navy pilot who died in action during the Falklands War. She then remarried to his best friend, also a pilot, who himself died during the Bosnian conflict a decade or so later.

Katherine and her younger sister, Victoria (Miller), are offspring of mom’s first marriage, but considered their stepdad their true fatherly figure, who also sired their baby (half) sister, Georgina (Beecham). So there’s plenty of estrangement and abandonment issues baked into all their relationships.

(Scott had a somewhat similar real-life childhood, and the film is dedicated to “My Two Fathers.”)

Victoria has become a world-famous film actress, most known for a series of schlocky action movie roles including her newest, “The Dame of Darkness 4.” (Kate Beckinsale would seem to be a rough corollary.) Her current boyfriend, Jerome (Thibault de Montalembert) is a French tycoon type, still married and closer to Diana’s age than her own. She also has a 14-year-old son, Skylar (Ziggy Gardner), from an earlier relationship.

Georgina is an overworked nurse with a couple of little girls, somewhat estranged from her husband, Jeremy (Joshua McGuire), who comes from a well-to-do family and is known to have a wandering eye. Georgina always feels like she comes in last in everything in life, and there’s an open resentment with her accomplished sisters that she passes off as a joke.

All three siblings are a bit shocked about their mother’s decision to remarry to a nebbishy academic who’s about to retire, and has the unfortunate name of Geoff Loveglove (James Fleet). Victoria and Katherine have the surname of their biological father, Frost, and there was some past consternation during their girlhood about taking the name of their stepdad and little sister, Munson.

So in addition to being slightly disinclined to the marriage, they also resent Diana’s decision to adopt Geoff’s ridiculous last name. Even though he’s the kindliest of old blokes, supportive and devoted to their mum. And has hidden talents, as we shall see.

(If it’s possible to steal every scene while fading into the background, Fleet does just that.)

With this sort of set-up, you kind of know what direction the movie will take. Things will initially be chatty and lovely; the wedding itself happens early in the movie and goes off without a hitch; but soon problems with significant others and children invade; which inevitably lead to eruptions of arguments old and new between the sisters; requiring that mum step in and lay down some stern life lessons.

Even though she’s used to commanding others, Katherine tends to be rather passive in her familial relationships. So it’s largely a reactive performance by Johansson, impressing as someone who doesn’t always say much, but you can see the wheels turning behind her eyes.

Miller gets a lot of vampy moments and some of the juiciest comedic lines, which she nails. Veronica is shallow and narcissistic, but is honest about it and in a weird way is the most centered of the three. Georgina gets the biggest character arc to explore, from wallflower to Valkyrie.

“My Mother’s Wedding” isn’t the fastest-moving movie, and even at 95 minutes can sometimes tarry a bit longer than needed. The plot is pretty much used to get the women into confrontational situations, and see what sparks — or tears — will arise from that.

For me, it falls into the category of “just enjoyed spending time with this cast.” It’s an empathetic look at women dealing with messy lives, especially where they overlap and clash. Family is forever, even if sometimes we wish it weren’t.

