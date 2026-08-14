The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 18, unless otherwise noted:

The Stranger (Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: François Ozon directed and co-wrote this adaptation of Albert Camus’ classic 1942 novel of existentialist ennui featuring an unforgettable performance by Benjamin Voisin, as Meursault, an office clerk in French Algiers, accused of killing an Arab man.

Set in French Algiers Meursault is dealing with the recent death of his mother — the first lines of Camus’ book are “Mother died today. Or yesterday, maybe, I don’t know,” which sets the tone for the book as well as this adaptation.

And his alibi for the crime is a mysterious indifference.

The movie examines not only the crime, but Meursault’s character in which he does not explain himself, justify his actions or seek sympathy.

The movie garnered a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include interviews with Ozon, Voisin and costar Rebecca Morder; costume and lighting tests; and deleted scenes and outtakes.

Wag the Dog (Blu-ray)

Details: 1997, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: This political satire black comedy seems as relevant today as it did upon its release in 1997.

The movie, starring Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman centers on spin doctor Conrad Brean (De Niro) hired to save the image of the President of the United States when, two weeks before the election, he is caught making improper advances on an underage girl in the Oval Office.

Brean hires Hollywood producer Stanley Motts (Hoffman) to create a fictional war in Albania to distract the public from the scandal.

When the CIA, in collusion with the president’s rival candidate, report that the war has ended, the focus on the president resumes.

Motts then creates a hero who was left behind enemy lines in Albania.

The satire is cynical and biting, as it echoes events we are dealing with today.

The “Wag the Dog” supporting cast includes Anne Heche, Denis Leary, Willie Nelson, Andrea Martin, Kristen Dunst, Woody Harrelson, William H. Macy and Craig T. Nelson. The movie was directed by Barry Levinson.

The movie, which earned an 86 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes on 78 reviews, can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16:9) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a featurette on the making of the movie that includes interviews with Levinson, producer Jane Rosenthal, newsman Tom Brokaw, filmmaker John Frankenheimer as well as Dee Dee Meyers, Budd Schulberg, D.A. Pennebaker and others; a commentary with Levinson and Hoffman; and a question-and-answer session with Macy about co-screenwriter David Mamet.

Abandon Ship! (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Details: 1957, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Tyrone Power stars as Alec Holmes, the executive officer of a luxury liner that sinks in mid-ocean after hitting a mine in this drama in which Holmes must make life-or-death decisions knowing his lifeboat, designed for 12 people and carrying 26 survivors, must jettison some people so others may live.

The bulk of the movie deals with Holmes, at first, refusing to send people to certain death. But, following the actions of ship’s engineer Frank Kelly (Lloyd Nolan), who knowing he is mortally wounded, jumps overboard to sacrifice himself — and knowing that a storm is coming and could swamp the lifeboat, Holmes begins to order people — mostly the sick and the dying — over the side.

One distraught passenger wounds Holmes with a switchblade and is killed by a flare gun. Holmes jumps into the water, but other survivors retrieve him.

The lightened ship survives the gale and shortly thereafter, those left aboard, including Holmes, are rescued.

Holmes, after being repudiated by the surviving passengers, later is tried for murder, found guilty and sentenced to six months in prison.

The movie ends with a voiceover saying, “The story which you have just seen is a true one. … If you were a member of the jury, how would you have voted, guilty or innocent?”

The 4K UHD can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by professor and film scholar Jason A. Ney.

All Through the Night (Blu-ray)

Details: 1942, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Humphrey Bogart followed up his star-making turn in “The Maltese Falcon” with this gangster spoof that found Bogart’s “Gloves” Donahue battling Nazis in New York.

When Donahue discovers that his favorite cheesecake baker has been killed, he sets out to discover why and exact revenge on those who killed him.

The movie gives Bogart a chance to act in a lighter vein as he and his mob — including William Demarest, Jackie Gleason and Phil Silvers — go after a group of fifth columnists.

The cast also includes Kaaren Verne, Conrad Veidt, Peter Lorre, Jane Darwell, Frank McHugh, Judith Anderson, Wallace Ford, Barton MacLane, Martin Kosleck and Edward Brophy.

The Blu-ray can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (with side mattes) (16:9 enhanced); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary by director Vincent Sherman and Bogart biographer Eric Lax; a featurette, “Call the Usual Suspects — The Craft of the Character Actor,” a 1942 newsreel, a Joe McDokes comedy short and a classic Warner Bros. cartoon, “Lights Fantastic.”

Troy: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

Details: 2004, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated & R, nudity, graphic violence, sexuality

The lowdown: With Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” continuing as a box office juggernaut, perhaps it is time to relive an alternate version of the ancient sage, Wolfgang Petersen’s “Troy.”

This adaptation of Homer’s “The Iliad,” stars Brad Pitt as Achilles, Diane Kruger as Helen of Sparta, Orlando Bloom as Paris, Brendan Gleeson as Menelaus, Brian Cox as Agamemnon and Eric Bana as Hector.

The epic features huge battlescapes, action-packed one-on-one duels, intrigue, a giant horse (of course) and the fall of a once-great nation.

It a story of heroes, battles and tragedies that also features Sean Bean as Odysseus as well as Julian Glover and Nathan Jones.

The sets feature the 162-minute theatrical and 196-minute director’s cuts of the movie.

At Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received a 53 percent fresh rating with critics nearly divided, some calling it overblown while others praise its spectacle.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a collector’s booklet with the 4K Ultra HD version as well as a separate Blu-ray disc with bonus content including an archival introduction by Petersen, a picture-in-picture commentary, a series of archival behind-the-scenes featurettes and an Easter egg.

Sergeant Rutledge (Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: John Ford directed this Western courtroom drama about Sergeant Rutledge (Woody Strode), a 9th Cavalry officer on trial for rape and murder.

His defense attorney is Lt. Tom Cantrell (Jeffrey Hunter). Witnesses testify to Rutledge’s gallantry as well as the truth behind the crimes. Most of the evidence against Rutledge is circumstantial.

Much of the movie is shown in flashback, highlights the heroics of Rutledge helping his fellow soldiers repel an Indian attack.

The movie was one of the first mainstream American movies to treat racism frankly as well as feature a Black actor in a starring role.

“Sergeant Rutledge” costars Constance Towers, Billie Burke, Juano Hernandez, Willis Bouchey and Carleton Young. At Rotten Tomatoes, the movie scored a 92 percent fresh rating on 12 reviews.

The Blu-ray can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: An audio interview with Turner Classics Movie host Ben Mankiewicz and film historian-author Donald Bogle as well as two Warner Bros. cartoons, “Hopalong Casualty” and “West of the Pecos” comprise the extras.

Torrid Zone (Blu-ray)

Details: 1940, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: James Cagney and Pat O’Brien costar for their eighth time together in this action comedy set at a banana-republic plantation run by Steve Case (O’Brien).

The plantation is having problems, so Case calls in Nick Butler (Cagney) to stir things up and get the plantation and its workers back in shape.

Butler, though, is distracted by his new flame, American Lee Donley (Ann Sheridan), a chanteuse, who can hold her own at a card table — especially if she is dealing.

Like many Warner Bros. features, “Torrid Zone” features a strong supporting cast, including Andy Devine, George Tobias, Helen Vinson, Jerome Cowan and future Superman George Reeves.

The Blu-ray can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 with side mattes (16:9 enhanced); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A vintage newsreel; a Warner Bros. musical short, “Ozzie Nelson and His Orchestra”; a Warner Bros. historical short, “Pony Express Days”; and an Academy Award-nominated Warner Bros. Bugs Bunny cartoon, “A Wild Hare” comprise the extras.

Daylight (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1996, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, disaster related danger, death and destruction

The lowdown: Sylvester Stallone stars as Kit Latura, a former Emergency Medical Services chief who is haunted by a tragedy from his past.

Latura must focus on the present after a tunnel collapses 100 feet below the Hudson River stranding a group of commuters, whom he must help reach safety.

Latura and the survivors are faced with toxic fumes, fires and the impending collapse of the entire tunnel. As walls begin to cave in and the tunnel fills with water, Latura must risk his life to save others and prevent an even bigger disaster.

The supporting cast of the film, directed by Rob Cohen, includes Amy Brennaman, Viggo Mortensen, Dan Hedaya, Jay O. Sanders, Claire Bloom and Karen Young.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary by Cohen on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, a making of and EPK featurettes, a slide show and a music video.

MacArthur (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

Details: 1977, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Gregory Peck offers a strong performance as Gen. Douglas MacArthur, chronicling his years during World War II and the Korean War.

The script, however, does not live up to Peck’s portrayal of the controversial military leader. At times, it is boring and bland with many supporting characters woefully underdeveloped.

And while “MacArthur” touches upon the general’s ego and insubordination, it also displays his leadership qualities such as helping rebuild postwar Japan.

The supporting cast includes Ed Flanders as President Truman, Dan O’Herlihy as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as Nicholas Coster, Ivan Bonar, Ward Costello, Marj Dusay, Dick O’Neill, Sandy Kenyon, Art Fleming and Russell Johnson.

“MacArthur” mostly will appeal to those who enjoy military biopics and war films.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1:85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1:85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track on both discs by filmmaker-historian Steve Mitchell and Steven Jay Rubin, author of “Combat Films: American Realism.”

Paradise Bungalows (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 1987, Ruby Max Entertainment-MVD Visual

Rated: PG, some material not suitable for children

The lowdown: A comedy in which Mike Underwood (Joe Straface), an unpretentious young man, enters a high-stakes $2,000 bet with Randy (Lee Barringer), the local bully. The challenge is that he must convince Diane (Stacy Christensen), a beautiful young woman known as “Snow White” for her pure reputation, to spend a weekend at the mountain resort Paradise Bungalows.

Mike’s first attempts are comically disastrous, including an effort to show off his swimming skills, which results in his rescue by Diane.

Diane, moved by his vulnerability, agrees to an ice cream date with Mike. It is there that they begin to form a real connection. To grow closer to Diane, Mike must navigate around her overbearing mother, who has plans for her to marry a boring accountant.

Mike invites Diane to the bungalows with a promise of separate rooms. At the resort, the two bond over a terrifying and hilarious encounter with two bears outside their cabin. Mike’s courage — and his accidental activation of a noisy alarm system — scares the bears away as well as solidifying Diane’s feelings for Mike.

The course of true love is not smooth, as Diane learns about the bet from one of her friends. Humiliated, she leaves Mike. To redeem himself and save Diane’s reputation, he challenges Randy to a deadly game of chicken at an old airport. Mike, refusing to swerve, wins the game and forces Randy to publicly apologize to the Diane and her friend.

His actions, win her back and the story ends with Mike introducing himself to Diane’s mother as Luke Skywalker.

“Paradise Bungalows,” which comes with a 25-track CD, is a heartwarming and charming rom-com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 4:3 full-screen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

The Kung Fu Kid (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) Well Go USA

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Love the Hard Way (Kino Film Collection)

Toy Story 5 (Disney-Pixar)

AUG. 19

A Shop for Killers: Season 2, Episode 6 (Hulu)

Lucky: Episode 7 (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso: Season 4, Episode 3 (Apple TV)

Trying: Episode 7 (Apple TV)

AUG. 20

Outer Banks: Season 5 (Netflix)

AUG. 21

9 Souls (Film Movement+)

Atlas King (Saban Films)

Blood Shine (Dark Sky Films)

Bouchra (Film Movement+)

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies, Parts 1-3 (Apple TV)

Ecstasy of a Black Rose (Omnibus Entertainment)

Eureka (Film Movement+)

The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project (Hulu)

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man (Greenwich Entertainment)

Pornostar (Tokyo Rampage) (Film Movement+)

Silo: Season 3, Episode 8 (Apple TV)

Stillwater: Season 5 (Apple TV)

Mt. Resurrection Wolf Series: Transcending Dimensions + Shorts (Film Movement+)

AUG. 24

Furious: Episode 7 (Hulu)

Futurama: Season 14, Episode 5 (Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs at ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob.com and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948.bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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