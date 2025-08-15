The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 19, unless otherwise noted:

Happy Gilmore (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1996, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, language, crude sexuality

The lowdown: Adam Sandler stars in this outrageous comedy as a young man who dreams of becoming a professional hockey player.

But when he realizes that his hockey slap shot yields an amazing 400-foot tee shot, he decides to join the pro golf tour so he can earn back his grandmother’s house that she lost to the IRS.

Happy brings his oversized and savage temper and outlandish antics to the staid pro golf setting. Before long, he is a media sensation, attracting crowds and news coverage wherever he plays.

His behavior also earns the enmity of pro golfer Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), who has plans of his own to upend Happy.

The movie, directed by Dennis Dugan, costars Carl Weathers, Julie Bowen, Richard Kiel, Kevin Nealon, Ben Stiller and the late Bob Barker.

Critics were mostly happy with “Gilmore,” awarding it a 63 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with filmmaker Bryan Connolly and the “Billy Gilmore” podcast host Wilson Smith on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, outtakes and deleted scenes.

How to Train Your Dragon: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 12

Details: 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, sequences of intense action and danger

The lowdown: This live-action remake of the popular animated movie was adapted by Dean DeBlois, who directed the original animated version.

In this Norse saga, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations on the isle of Berk. But that does not stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), the son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless.

With an ancient evil threatening both their worlds, it falls to Hiccup, Toothless and their brave companion, Astrid (Nico Parker), to make the realm see that Vikings and dragons are stronger together, and only through friendship and courage can they overcome the challenges threatening them.

The movie received a 76 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 and 1.90:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 and 1.90:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a gag reel, deleted scenes, a making of featurette, a look at building Berk, a dreaming up the dragons featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at transforming cast members into Vikings, a look at Thames performing the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating the iconic scenes; a look detailing the elements used to create Hiccup’s first flight with Toothless and a commentary track with DeBlois.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin: 20th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 12

Details: 2005, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R & not rated, sexual content, language, drug use

The lowdown: Steve Carell stars in Judd Apatow’s feature film debut as 40-year-old Andy Stitzer whose friends are making it their mission to help him lose his virginity.

The problem is, their bad advice is not getting him anywhere. The women he meets are either too experienced or much-to-drunk.

But when Andy meets Trish (Catherine Keener), a gorgeous grandmother, true love seems to bloom.

“Virgin” is funny, dirty and silly, offering a positive message. Plus, an all-star supporting cast, including Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Jane Lynch, Elizabeth Banks and Leslie Mann, add to its overall enjoyment.

The set includes the 117-minutes theatrical release and a 133-minute unrated version.

Critics were impressed enough as the movie garnered an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, Danish, Finnish, French, Norwegian, Spanish and Swedish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include, a discussion with Carell, Keener, Lynch, Kat Demmings and Gerry Bednob about the movie at the Academy Museum of Moton Pictures; deleted scenes with optional commentaries; Date-A-Palooza, Line-O-Rama, Apatow’s video diaries, auditions, raw footage, poker game rehearsal and a Reel Comedy roundtable featurettes; a Cinemax Final Cut episode; a 1970s sex ed film; a “My Dinner with Stormy” featurette; a gag reel; a waxing doc; and feature commentaries with Apatow, Carell and the cast.

“Shinobi: Volume 2” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1964-65, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Action star Raizo Ichikawa stars as cunning ninja Mist Saizo in this three Japanese-movie in this set.

In “Siege,” (1964), Saizo is in the service of warlord Yukimura Sanada. The ninja plots to assassinate leader, the Shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa, but finds himself facing the might of the nation’s supreme leader.

In “Return of Mist Saizo” (1964), the black-clad hero continues his mission to avenge his master, even after Shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa has abdicated his throne.

The two movies are related, weaving ninja action within Japanese martial history — though fictionalized.

“Return” features epic battles, spycraft and exciting fight sequences.

“The Last Iga Spy” (1965) centers on Mist Saizo’s son, Saisuke, who takes on his father’s name and mission. He is recruited by a rebellious warlord to assist in overthrowing the government. However, the Shogun hires a rival clan of ninjas to prevent the uprising.

Other forces also are at play in an exciting feature that pits ninja against ninja.

Overall, this series encompassed eight movies that were popular in Japan.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture (“Siege” and “Return of Mist Saizo”) and 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“The Last Iga Spy”); Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with Japanese period film historian Taichi Kasuga and ninja film scholar Mance Thompson, six promotional postcards, a scene-select commentary on “Siege” by Tom Mes and a booklet.

Through and Through (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An innovative crime drama set in 1930s Poland follows Jan and Maria who meet, fall in love and marry.

Jan soon loses his job at a photography studio, forcing the couple into despair as they struggle with poverty, humiliation and unemployment.

Their family treats them as slackers, causing the pair to crater into deeper depression. This leads to crime, tragedy and death.

The movie, from director Grzegorz Krôlikiewicz, has been compared to Dostoyevsky’s “Crime and Punishment.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; Polish LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include three short films by Krôlikiewicz and a booklet.

Delegation (DVD)

Release date: Aug. 5

Details: 2023, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Three Israeli high-school students are among a group that take a trip to Poland to visit the sites where the Nazis systemically exterminated Jews.

The students, who include the shy Frisch, aspiring artist Nitzan and class heartthrob Ido, deal with various issues that impact students their age, including love, friendship and politics. This is the last time together for many of the students before going into the army.

“Delegation” gently, but honestly, traces their various emotional states as, despite the gravity of their tour of concentration camps and memorial sites, the teens naturally want to have fun, get drunk and have sex.

The movie does not push its sentimentality nor offer predictable paths as its watches the reactions of the students as they try to comprehend the horrific experience of what they explore.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Hebrew, Polish and English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

“Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI” (Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 12

Details: 1942-49, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Another three-disc set featuring a trio of films that explore the underbelly of human nature.

The set includes “Dr. Broadway” (1942), “Smooth as Silk” (1946) and “The Great Gatsby” (1949).

Anthony Mann made his directorial debut with “Dr. Broadway,” in which Macdonald Carey stars as Dr. Timothy Kane, known up and down the Great White Way as Dr. Broadway.

Kane is busy — first saving Connie Madigan (Jean Phillips) from jumping off a ledge and making her his receptionist, then having to deliver money to an heiress.

J. Carrol Naish as Jack Venner, whose fronts as a clothier, also wants the money and does whatever it takes to try and get it. The cast also includes Richard Lane, Eduardo Ciannelli, Joan Woodbury, Arthur Loft and Warren Hymer.

“Smooth as Silk” stars Kent Taylor as slick lawyer Mark Fenton who tries to get away with murder when his actress girlfriend, Paula Marlowe (Virginia Grey), two-times him to land a part in a play. Fenton uses his vast legal knowledge to pull off the perfect crime — or so he believes.

The cast also includes John Litel, Danny Morton, Milburn Stone and Jane Adams.

“The Great Gatsby” stars Alan Ladd in the first sound adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. The movie has a more noir-like atmosphere than other adaptations of the story.

The movie, because of pressure from the then-powerful Production Code, made several alterations to Fitzgerald’s story, including adding moralizing elements that were not in the novel.

Betty Field, Macdonald Carey, Shelley Winters, Barry Sullivan, Howard Da Silva and Ruth Hussey costar.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on “The Great Gatsby” include a commentary track by author-film historian Paul Talbot and an interview with David Ladd, son of Alan Ladd, by author-film historian Alan K. Rode.

Coneheads (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1993, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, comic nudity, sexual humor, some violence, mature content

The lowdown: “Saturday Night Live” has been a late-night comic institution for half a century, beginning its 51st season in October.

The show has created many memorable characters. However, transposing them from short skits to feature-length movies has been problematic for “SNL.”

The list of flops based on popular characters from the show include, “A Night at the Roxbury,” “The Ladies Man,” “Stuart Saves His Family,” “It’s Pat” and “MacGruber.”

Added to that list can be “Coneheads,” in which Dan Akyroyd and Jane Curtin reprise their roles as Beldar and Prymaat from the planet Remulak.

Stranded on Earth during a scouting mission, Beldar and Prymaat settle in New Jersey, by way of France, where they take jobs and raise their teen-age daughter, Connie (Michelle Burke).

The main plot features Michael McKean as an INS agent who wants to deport illegal alien Beldar. The supporting cast includes Jason Alexander, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Carey and Parker Posey as well as familiar “SNL” faces including Chris Farley, David Spade, Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Tim Meadows, Garrett Morris, Kevin Nealon, Laraine Newman, David Spade, Adam Sandler and Julia Sweeney.

The laughs are intermittent in this spaced-out comedy.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with director Steve Barron and film historian Michael Felsher on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, interviews with Burke, monster creator Phil Tippett, extended vintage interviews with Akyroyd, Curtin, Burke, Lorne Michaels and Barron; vintage behind-the-scenes and EPK footage.

“Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1968-71, Eureka Classics-Eureka Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The three movies in this set were by filmmaker Lo Wei, who went on to direct two of Bruce Lee’s early successes — “The Big Boss” and “Fist of Fury.”

The movies in this set “The Black Butterfly” (1968), “Death Valley” (1968) and “Vengeance of a Snow Girl” (1971).

“Black Butterfly” centers on Bao Zhu, the daughter of a retired swordsman who steals from the rich to aid the poor.

But she runs into trouble when a bandit gang she has robbed come to town looking for her.

“Death Valley” a lord is killed by his niece, which leads to a bitter fight between a hired swordsman and the lord’s heir apparent.

“Vengeance of a Snow Girl” finds a young woman out to avenge the murder of her parents, who were killed in a dispute over the legendary Jade Phoenix Sword.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Chinese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Commentary tracks on all three movies by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema; an interview with Hong Kong cinema scholar Wayne Wong on the life and work of Lo Wei and a collector’s booklet.

Perpetrator: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Arrow Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A feature that combines female suppression with eventual empowerment and supernatural overtones.

On the eve of her 18th birthday, rebellious Jonny (Kiah McKiman) is sent to live with her Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone), where she begins to experience an extreme metamorphosis — a family spell called the Forevering.

With her new powers, alongside a growing obsession with blood, a newly feral and self-assured Jonny sets out on a dangerous hunt for a lethal perpetrator who is responsible for the disappearance of several local women.

The movie includes threads of feminist coming-of-age drama, serial killer and fantasy genre images.

The movie’s cinematography captures Mario Bava-like color schemes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with writer-director Jennifer Reeder and director of photography Sevdije Kastrati; a video essay by filmmaker Jen Handorf; interviews with cast members McKiman, Silverstone, Melanie Liburd and Christopher Lowell; two music videos by Reeder; three short films directed by Reeder; and a collector’s booklet.

Gung Ho (Blu-ray)

Details: 1986, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, language

The lowdown: Michael Keaton stars in this Ron Howard-directed comedy as Pennsylvania wheeler-dealer Hunt Stevenson who persuades a Japanese automotive firm to reopen his home town’s shuttered auto factory.

His actions make him a local hero — that is until the new Japanese owners hire him to enforce their policies among his American co-workers, which creates culture clashes and quickly reduce him from hero to zero.

The differences in attitudes extend from the assembly line to the cafeteria.

The tone of the movie continually shifts from laughs to sermon-like preachments about work ethics and features stereotypical characters.

The movie co-stars Gedde Watanabe, George Wendt, John Turturro, Mimi Rogers and Clint Howard.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with film historian-author Dwayne Epstein and interviews with Watanabe and Wendt are the main extras.

Repossessed (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, language,

The lowdown: A parody of “The Exorcist” that stars Linda Blair, a now-adult star of that film. Blair portrays Nancy who begins spewing curses and pea soup.

A former exorcist, Father Mayii (Leslie Nielsen), is recruited to battle the demons possessing Nancy. At the same time, he must outwit a pair of phony TV evangelists, including Ned Beatty’s Ernest Weller, trying to cash in on the exorcism craze.

The movie lacks the sharp wit of “The Airplane” and “Naked Gun” parodies, but still contains a few moments of hilarity.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by the movie’s writer-director Bob Logan.

Xanadu (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: “Xanadu” was Olivia Newton-John’s follow-up feature to her success in “Grease.” Unfortunately, “Xanadu” was an artistic and critical failure.

Despite the appearance of the legendary Gene Kelly in his final film, “Xanadu” was a dud, co-inspiring the creation of the “Golden Raspberry Awards” — the “Razzies.”

The movie is dull, with bland songs and choreography, despite trying to recreate the aura of a 1940s musical.

The story finds Newton-John as Kira, a Muse sent to inspire struggling artist Sonny Malone (Michael Beck, far from the dangerous streets of New York in “The Warriors”) and help motivate him to open a roller-disco.

Kelly reprises his role as nightclub owner Danny McGuire from 1944’s “Cover Girl.” Even though the movie is a flop, it is fun to watch Kelly dance — and again on roller skates as he did 25 years earlier in “It’s Always Fair Weather.”

The movie did offer some nice songs, including “Magic” and the title song.

Overall, “Xanadu” garnered a 31 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 4.0 DTS-HD stereo, 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options in both discs include four commentary tracks — one with director Robert Greenwald, moderated by filmmaker Douglas Hosdale, a second by filmmaker Jennifer Clymer and film historian Nathaniel Thompson, a third by film historians David Del Valle and Krystov Charles and a fourth with film historian Samm Deighan. The Blu-ray features a making of featurette and a 2009 “Going Back to Xanadu” 27-minute documentary.

The Vengeance of Dr. Mabuse (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This European thriller, directed by Jess Franco, is number 34 in the Kino Cult series. Here, the prolific director creates a retread of his own “The Awful Dr. Orlof” with a criminal mastermind called Dr. Cranko, played by Jack Taylor, using poison gas and a beautiful whip-wielding assassin, played by Beni Cardosa, in a plot to steal government secrets.

His intricate scheme risks being discovered when a small-town inspector stumbles onto the scene.

The movie is an unauthorized entry in the Mabuse film series, with no mention of Mabuse even being mentioned.

“Vengeance,” depending on where it was released, features various running times. This Blu-ray uses a 76-minute German release of the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; German 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson is the main bonus feature.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Boys: Season 4 (Blu-ray & DVD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Alien: Earth: Episode 3 (Hulu)

Asian Persuasion (Scatena & Rosner Films)

Elio (Disney-Buena Vista)

Familiar Touch (Music Box Films)

Happy Life (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Invincible Swordsman (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Shikun (Kino Lorber)

Vengeance of Dr. Mabuse (Amazon-Kino Lorber)

Whisper of the Witch (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Year of the Fox (Monument Releasing)

AUG. 20

Acapulco: Season 4, Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

The Map That Leads to You (Prime Video)

Platonic: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Episodes 1 & 2 (Hulu)

AUG. 21

Beware of Mr. Baker (Kino Film Collection)

Diabolik: Ginko Attacks! (Kino Film Collection)

AUG. 22

A Spoiling Rain (Film Movement Plus)

Chief of War: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Eenie Meanie (Hulu)

Foundation: Season 3, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

James Can Eat (Prime Video)

Lily Lives Alone (Dark Sky Films-Yellow Veil Pictures)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

We’re Not Safe Here (Saban Films)

AUG. 24

Solo (Viaplay)

