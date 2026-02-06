The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Feb. 10, unless otherwise noted:

Rockers: 2-Disc Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1978, MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A drama set in Kingston centering a reggae drummer called Horsemouth (Leroy Wallace), who dreams of success by distributing records on his new motorcycle.

But when the bike is stolen, Horsemouth rallies a group of legendary musicians to track it down and take on the corrupt and wealthy individuals exploiting their community.

The movie is driven by strong performances, pulsating music, a witty script and a vibrant and rebellious spirit that captures the soul of 1970s Jamaica.

“Rockers” will appeal to fans and those interested in Jamaican culture and music.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital surround and stereo; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital surround and stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a select-scene commentary on both discs by writer-director Ted Bafaloukos and, on the Blu-ray disc, a making of featurette, archival interviews with cast members and filmmakers and music videos.

Blue Moon (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 23

Details: 2025, Sony Pictures Classics

Rated: R, language, sexual references

The lowdown: This latest collaboration between filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Ethan Hawke is more a character study than a biopic.

Hawke, who was nominated for a best actor Academy Award, portrays legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart, sitting along at the bar at Sardi’s, awaiting the arrival of his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, to celebrate his new hit musical, “Oklahoma!”

Hart, an alcoholic, is shattered as his self-confidence is quickly ebbing. He regales others at the bar with stories of his past in which he and Rodgers worked together on such musical shows as “Babes in Arms,” Pal Joey” and “The Boys from Syracuse.”

Hart wrote lyrics for such standards as “Blue Moon,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Isn’t It Romantic?,” Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”

His drinking and his difficulty in writing lyrics for a musical in a rural setting kept him from doing “Oklahoma!” with Rodgers.

“Blue Moon” is basically a one-set movie, taking place in Sardi’s after having left the theater before the curtain came down on “Oklahoma!.”

Hawke’s Hart is a sad figure weighted down by demons. Hawke’s performance is touching. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

The movie earned a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Acts of Love (Breaking Glass Pictures)

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2 (Hulu)

Bight (Scatena & Rosner Films)

Is This Thing On? (Searchlight Pictures)

Misdirection (Cineverse)

Tell Me Lies: Season 3, Episode 6 (Hulu)

Wine, Women, & Dementia (Stumped Town Dementia Productions-MVD Visual Entertainment)

FEB. 11

Drops of Gold Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Hijack: Season 2, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Shrinking: Season 3, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

FEB. 12

Predator: Badlands (Hulu)

Scenes After a Marriage: Episodes 5 & 6 (Viaplay)

Surfacing (Persimmon)

FEB. 13

An American Pastoral (Film Movement)

Eternity (Apple TV+)

Honey Bunch (Shudder)

Malizia (Film Movement+)

Milk (Film Movement+)

Sweetness (Saban Films)

Tehran: Season 3, Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

FEB. 14

The Commoner — A Royal Dilemma (Viaplay)

Coming next week: Heaven

Sisu: Road to Revenge

