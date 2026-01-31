The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Feb. 3, unless otherwise noted:

Garden of Love: Collectors Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2003, Unearthed Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A supernatural thriller in which a young woman, Rebecca, is tormented by bloody visions of a past she cannot remember.

All she knows is that her family was killed when she was very young.

Now, the spirits of the dead want vengeance and want Rebecca to guide those responsible for the killings to them.

Reluctantly, Rebecca agrees and bloody chaos soon ensues.

The gory special effects tend to cover up the weaknesses in the story.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.77: widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, outtakes and a behind-the-scenes look at the movie.

A Little Prayer (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 27

Details: 2023, Music Box Films

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: A concerned father-in-law, Bill (the wonderful David Strathairn), discovering that his son, David (Will Pullen), is having an affair, contemplates how to protect his daughter-in-law, Tammy (Jane Levy).

A warm, emotional drama, written and directed by Angus MacLachlan, has enough humor to keep it from getting too heavy.

The movie is a sensitive look at a Southern family and its coping with the failings of its son. The relationship between Bill and his wife, Venida (Celia Weston), is one of the feature’s gems.

The movie garnered a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.59:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by MacLachlan, a panel discussion from Ebertfest 2025 and an inside the arthouse featurette with Strathairn and Levy.

The Rolling Stones: Let’s Spend the Night Together (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 27

Details: 1982, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Filmmaker Hal Ashby directed this documentary that covers The Rolling Stones’ record-breaking 1981 arena tour.

The concert film, shot at two venues, features 25 songs from the group’s first 20 years including (“I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Let It Bleed,” “Honky Tonk Woman” “Brown Sugar,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Under My Thumb” and “Let’s Spend the Night Together.”

Ashby used 20 cameras to bring his audience close to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ron Wood and Bill Wyman.

The music and the color will hold your attention throughout, as will the energy of the group.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include two commentary tracks — one by Justin Sosa, host of “Hang Fire: A Rolling Stones Podcast,” and the other by entertainment journalists-authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry on both discs.

The Mechanic (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 27

Details: 1972, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: Charles Bronson stars as Arthur Bishop, an expert hit man, who fixes things for the euphemistic “Organization.”

His has an imagination that allows him to engineer deaths that look like accidents.

His efficiency has made Bishop wealthy. After eliminating an old friend, Bishop takes the man’s son, Steve (Jan-Michael Vincent) under his wing.

He teaches the young man all he knows, which displeases the heads of the “Organization,” who have given Steve a contact to kill Bishop, because the veteran hit man began teaching Steve without getting prior approval.

So, who will kill who? You will have to watch the movie to see its twist of an ending.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options on both discs include three commentary tracks — one by film historians Steve Mitchell and Troy Howarth, a second by film historian Paul Talbot, author of the “Bronson’s Loose!” books and a third by cinematographer Richard H. Kline, moderated by film historian Nick Redman; and, on the Blu-ray disc, an interview with screenwriter Lewis John Carlino.

Other titles being released during the week include:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)

The Morrigan (Cineverse)

Tell Me Lies: Season 3, Episode 5 (Hulu)

White Man Walking (Watermelon Pictures)

FEB. 4

Drops of Gold: Season 2, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Hijack: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

The Muppet Show (Disney+)

The Object of the Game (Prime Video)

FEB. 5

Ella McCay (Hulu)

The Major Tones (Film Movement+)

Scenes After Marriage: Episodes 3 & 4 (Viaplay)

Seasons (Viaplay)

FEB. 6

F Valentine’s Day (Shout! Studios)

OBEX (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The Roaring Game (Brainstorm Media)

Tehran: Season 3, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

