One Battle After Another (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Details: 2025, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, sexual content, language, drug use

The lowdown: Leonardo DiCaprio is Bob, a one-time revolutionary who now exists in a state of stoned paranoia.

He survives off the grid with his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti).

When his nemesis from the past, Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), resurfaces after 16 years, father and daughter must face Bob’s past and flee. And when Willa goes missing, Bob must do what it takes to find her.

The movie, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is rife with secrets, betrayals and interesting characters.

The performances, especially by DiCaprio, Infiniti and Teyana Taylor as Perfidia, Willa’s mother, are very sold.

The cast also includes Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Tony Goldwyn, John Hoogenakker and Paul Grimstad.

The’s movie’s 162-minute running time moves quickly thanks to Anderson’s pacing, which helped the movie garner a 94 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, English descriptive audio and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Wicked for Good (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, violence, some suggestive material, thematic material.

The lowdown: In the second part of this musical, good friends Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) are estranged, with both living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba, now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile within the Ozian forest. She is continually fighting for freedom for Oz’s silent animals and is also trying to expose the truth about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the beautiful symbol of goodness for Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and enjoying the perks and fame of popularity.

Her mentor, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), influences Glinda to serve as a sparkling and bubbly comfort to the kingdom, reassuring all is well in Oz under the rule of the Wizard.

As Glinda’s popularity grows and she prepares for her wedding to Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), she remains saddened by her separation from Elphaba. Her efforts to reconcile Elphaba and the Wizard fail, causing a deeper rift between the one-time friends.

More complications ensue, including the unexpected arrival of a young girl from Kansas.

To save Oz and themselves Glinda and Elphaba must see each other with empathy and honesty.

The set features theatrical and a sing-along versions of the movie.

The film, again directed by John Chu, earned a 66 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, English Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a making of featurette, deleted scenes, a “True Wizard” featurette and a commentary with Chu.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2025, Buena Vista-Disney-20th Century Studios

Rated: PG-13, thematic material, smoking, sexuality, language

The lowdown: Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) stars as Bruce Springsteen that chronicles the performer’s making of his acoustic album “Nebraska.”

The movie mixes music with a portrait of the rising star dealing with the pressures of success and exorcising the ghosts of his past.

“Springsteen” delves into the issues of mental health with sensitivity as it examines the relationship between Springsteen and his working-class father.

The movie also is helped by the performance of Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s supportive agent, Jon Landau. Though the introspective biopic is slow at times, its focus on Springsteen’s internal struggles with depression keep you involved.

White brings the angst that engulfed Springsteen during this period to life.

“Springsteen” was directed by Scott Cooper, who helmed “Crazy Heart” for which Jeff Bridges won a best actor Academy Award.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a four-part making of featurette that looks at the inspiration and adaptation process of Warren Zanes’ book, an intimate look at the “Nebraska” album, a behind-the-scenes look at White’s process in becoming Springsteen and how the wardrobe and New Jersey locales help capture Springsteen the individual.

Sinners (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Release date: July 8

Details: 2025, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic, bloody violence, sexual content, language

The lowdown: Filmmaker Ryan Coogler, along with a double dose of Michael B. Jordan, reunite for one of the most acclaimed movies of 2025.

Set in the early 1930s, Jordan portrays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, gangsters from Chicago, who return to the hometown in the Mississippi Delta to start a juke joint for the black community.

They are aided by their younger cousin, Sammie (Miles Caton), a singer and guitarist; pianist Delta Slim (Delroy Lindo); Omar Benson Miller as Cornbread, the joint’s bouncer; and others from the community, including Hailee Steinfeld’s Mary, a white woman who is Stack’s former girlfriend.

“Sinners” is a cinematic stew of blues music, racism and vampires. Despite its blood-soaked violence, the movie is driven by its music and the interesting interactions not only of its supporting characters, but by Jordan’s singular ability to create two distinct personalities in Smoke and Stack.

Jack O’Connell is memorable as Remmick, the Irish vampire who menaces the establishment, transforming local Klansmen into the undead.

“Sinners” garnered an impressive 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes and was included on a few end-of-year top 10 lists.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.76:1 and 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, Dolby 7.1 TrueHD, descriptive audio and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a making of featurette, a look at Coogler and Jordan’s process of developing and creating twins Smoke and Stack, a featurette on the movie’s music, an explanation by Professor Yvonne Chireau about the backdrop of Hoodoo in the deep South, its beliefs and traditions, deleted scenes and a look at the creation of the movie’s special effects.

Diva (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: A French cult thriller centering on Jules (Frédéric Andréi), a young postal carrier, who illegally tapes a concert of reclusive opera singer Cynthia Hawkins (American soprano Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez).

Jules’ attempts to woo the diva are interrupted when Taiwanese bootleggers come after the recording. The problems for Jules worsen when a prostitute slips another tape, one that incriminates a police chief, into his bag.

Jules, to keep both recordings safe, is now on the run from the police chief, his henchmen and the bootleggers in an effort to stay alive.

One of the movie’s highlights is a chase through the Paris Metro.

The cast also includes Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Dominque Pinon. “Diva,” which garnered a 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, was directed by Jean-Jacques Beineix and featured a memorial score by Vladimir Cosma and strong cinematography by Philippe Rousselot.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by film critic-author Simon Abrams on both discs and, on the Blu-ray, a scene-specific commentary by Beineix, an introduction to the movie by professor Phil Powrie and Eric Grinda, two featurettes with Beineix and interviews with Cosma, Rousselot, set designer Hilton McConnico, casting director Dominique Besnehard, and actors Andréi, Pinon and Anny Romand and Richard Bohringer.

Evil Under the Sun (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Even on vacation famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot cannot escape murder.

At a posh island resort, Poirot is called in to investigate the killing of a famous stage star, played by Diana Rigg, who was strangled.

The list of suspects is long as it seems everyone at the resort knew Rigg’s Arlena Stuart Marshall — and hated her.

The plot, as in most Agatha Christie adaptations, follows a very winding path, until Poirot, portrayed by Peter Ustinov, unmasks the culprit.

The movie, which earned a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, features a very strong cast including Maggie Smith, Roddy McDowall, James Mason, Sylvia Miles, Colin Blakely, Nicholas Clay, Jane Birkin and Denis Quilley.

Guy Hamilton (“Goldfinger”) was behind the camera.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, a making of featurette.

Death on the Nile (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1978, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Peter Ustinov made his first appearance as Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in this lavish murder-mystery set aboard a paddle steamer cruising down the Nile.

Those on board include a honeymooning couple, Simon Doyle (Simon MacCorkindale) and Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Lois Chiles), Jackie de Bellefort (Mia Farrow), a onetime friend of Linnet who was jilted by Doyle, to whom she was engaged, and a motley gathering of fellow passengers, many of whom had motive to kill the bride.

Following several twists and turns — and a few more murders — Poirot unravels the case, which leads to one final and tragic twist.

The all-star cast also includes Bette Davis, Olivia Hussey, Angela Lansbury, Jane Birkin, David Niven, Jon Finch, Maggie Smith, George Kennedy, Jack Warden, Harry Andrews and Sam Wanamaker. Five of the cast members — Ustinov, Davis, Niven, Smith and Kennedy — were all Academy Award winners.

The film, directed by John Guillermin (“The Towering Inferno”) received an 80 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson on both discs and, on the Blu-ray, a making of featurette and interviews with Ustinov and Birkin.

Naked Ambition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 13

Details: 2023, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that focuses on influential photographer Bunny Yeager and her huge influence on 20th century pop culture.

Yeager’s photos help popularize the bikini, introduced the world to famed pin-up model Bettie Page and helped shape the image of “Playboy” magazine. Yeager also is credited with inventing the selfie.

She was a trailblazer whose works bucked up against the conservatism of the 1950s. Through her photos, she helped pave the path for the feminist movement and sexual revolution.

Ironically, those very changes would soon relegate her to a forgotten pioneer.

This movie, which features interviews with Hugh Hefner and Larry King, remedies that.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include an interview with directors Dennis Scholl and Kareem Tabsch and deleted and additional scenes.

Falling Skies: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 6

Details: 2011-15, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A 10-disc set that features all five seasons of this sci-fi series starring Noah Wylie as Tom Mason, a Boston history professor who uses his extensive knowledge of military history to help fight in the aftermath of an alien attack that has left most of the world incapacitated.

Mason’s expertise makes him one of the leaders of the Boston-born resistance movement known as the 2nd Mass.

The aliens destroy the world’s power grid, technology and about 90 percent of humanity. What is left of humanity fights back as best they can.

The alien race, led by the Overlords or Espheni, continue to fight and enslave humans who, as the series continues, are aided by alien races at war the Espheni, the Volm and, later, the Dornia.

In the end, mankind is victorious and begins to rebuild the Earth.

The set can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include commentary tracks, character interviews and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The Door in the Floor (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 6

Details: 2004, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, strong sexuality, graphic images, language

The lowdown: Jeff Bridges and Kim Basinger star in this strong adaptation of John Irving’s best-selling novel about grief and the emotional journey it creates.

Bridges is famed children’s author Ted Cole and Basinger in his wife, Marion. Their lives are upended when their two adolescent sons are killed in a car wreck.

Marion withdraws from Ted and their daughter, Ruth (Elle Fanning). Ted continues to work, hiring an assistant, Eddie (Jon Foster), who bears a resemblance to one of his sons.

Marion eventually leaves Ted and later begins an affair with the younger Eddie, while Ted has an affair with local resident Evelyn Vaughn (Mimi Rogers).

Ted cannot truly understand while Marion left him and Ruth, but goes on with his life as best he can.

A majority of critics praised the film’s performances, while some criticized the movie’s pacing. Overall, the film received a 67 fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with director Tod Williams, a making of featurette, a featurette on Irving and an anatomy of a scene featurette are the bonus options.

K-Pax (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 6

Details: 2001, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, a sequence of violent images, language, sensuality

The lowdown: Kevin Spacey and Jeff Bridges star in this sci-fi tinged feature about a mysterious stranger, Spacey, who calls himself Prot and claims to be from the planet K-Pax.

Prot seems to come out of nowhere and, after a disturbance at Grand Central Station, he is committed to a Manhattan psychiatric institute where he is put under the care of Dr. Powell (Bridges).

At first skeptical, Powell soon begins to believe what Prot is telling him about his planet and civilization. As a test, Powell introduces Prot to a group of astrophysicists who are amazed by his knowledge about the star system he claims is his home.

After subjecting Prot to regression hypnosis, Powell believes he has learned Prot’s true identity. But when the day arrives for Prot to return to his planet he and another patient, whom he has chosen to accompany him, are gone.

In Prot’s place is a catatonic man who looks exactly like the so-called alien.

The movie drew mixed reactions from critics, many of whom praised the performances of Spacey and Bridges, while others believed the movie’s pacing was too sluggish.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track by director Iain Softley, a making of featurette, a making of featurette through photographs by Bridges, an alternate ending by Softley, deleted scenes and storyboards.

End of Watch: Limited Edition Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2012, Shout! Factory

Rated: R, language, sexual references, strong violence, drug use, disturbing images

The lowdown: Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña star in this action-filled police drama about two longtime partners who strive to abide by their oath to protect and serve.

Gyllenhaal’s Brian Taylor and Peña’s Mike Zavala have a strong bond and watch each other’s backs to ensure they get home safely when their shift is through.

Nothing, however, can prepare them for the violent backlash that happens after they pull over the members of a notorious drug cartel for a routine traffic stop.

The movie shows the point of view of the officers, gang members, surveillance cameras, dash cams and citizens caught in the line of fire. This 360-degree perspective creates a gritty, compassionate and intense portrait of the city’s most dangerous streets and the brave officers who patrol them.

The movie, which garnered an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, was written and directed by David Ayer, who also wrote “Training Day.”

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio surround; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio surround; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with Ayer on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, deleted scenes and five behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Snakes on a Plane: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 2006, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This cult favorite stars Samuel L. Jackson as FBI agent Neville Flynn, who is escorting a key witness in a case against a very dangerous crime lord on a commercial jet from Hawaii to Los Angeles.

What Flynn does not know is that when the plane reaches 30,000 feet, mobsters unleash a cargo of venomous snakes into the cabin.

Soon, passengers begin dying and the cockpit is compromised. Then, Flynn, with the help of some surviving and terrified travelers, enter a fight for survival against the deadly stowaways.

The feature is a glorified B-movie that embraces absurdity and cheesy undertones.

The movie is the definition of guilty pleasure cinema complete with Jackson’s profane-laced, over-the-top performance. Luckily, the majority of critics appreciated it, awarding it a 69 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components a commentary track with critics Max Evry and Bryan Reesman; an archival cast and crew commentary by Jackson, director David R. Ellis, producer Craig Berenson, associate producer Tawny Ellis, VFX supervisor Eric Henry and second-unit director Freddie Hice; a mini-documentary exploring the tie-in novelization; an archival making of featurette with cast and crew interviews; a featurette on snake wrangler Jules Sylvester and the various snakes featured in the movie; an archival featurette on the use of CGI to bring snakes to life; an archival featurette on the online hype surrounding the movie prior to its release; a music video; a making of the music video; Easter eggs; a South Pacific Airlines safety instruction card; and a collectors’ booklet.

The Mirror Crack’d (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Angela Lansbury stars in this Agatha Christie adaptation as Miss Marple in this murder mystery, set in 1953 in St. Mary Mead, the English village in which the famed detective resides.

The cast also features Elizabeth Taylor and Kim Novak as, respectively, Marina Gregg-Rudd and Lola Brewster, rival actresses who are scheduled to star in the costume drama being filmed in and around the village.

When Heather Babcock, a villager and big fan of Marina, dies after drinking a cocktail laced with poison, the assumption is that Marina was the intended target.

Others die before Miss Marple, aiding her nephew, Scotland Yard Inspector Craddock, solves the case.

The star-studded cast also includes Rock Hudson, Tony Curtis, Geraldine Chaplin, Edward Fox and Charles Gray, all under the direction of Guy Hamilton.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson on both discs is the main extra.

Dante’s Peak (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 13

Details: 1997, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, disaster related danger and bloody violence

The lowdown: Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton star in this old-fashioned disaster movie set in the Pacific Northwest.

Brosnan portrays volcanologist Harry Dalton who travels to the small town of Dante’s Peak where a long-dormant volcano is showing signs of returning to life and erupting.

Hamilton is Rachel Wondo the town’s mayor. Dalton faces skepticism from his colleagues about the volcano’s threat, while Wondo must deal with skeptical townspeople.

Of course, when the volcano does explode, chaos ensues as the residents try to escape the destruction.

“Dante’s Peak” is a throwback to such movies as “The Towering Inferno” and “The Poseidon Adventure.”

The cast also includes Charles Hallahan, Grant Heslov, Elizabeth Hoffman, Jamie Renee Smith and Jeremy Foley, all under the direction of Roger Donaldson.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture, English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture, English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Both discs include a commentary track by Donaldson and production designer Dennis Washington, while the Blu-ray disc includes John Frizzell’s isolated musical score and special effects, and a making of featurette.

Man in a Cocked Hat (Blu-ray)

Details: 1959, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Terry-Thomas and Peter Sellers star in this British Cold War satire from the Boulting Brothers.

Interest is renewed in the forgotten British colony of Gaillardia when valuable mineral deposits are discovered. The government sends bumbling envoy Cadogan de Vere Carlton-Browne (Terry-Thomas) to investigate.

But while negotiating with the colony’s very happy and corrupt Prime Minister Amphibulos (Sellers), Carlton-Browne is convinced to split the island in half, sparking a revolution that leads to an international nuclear showdown with the Soviet Union.

Now it up to the blundering Carlton-Browne to restore relations before the Cold War turns very hot.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film journalist Laurence Lerman is the main extra.

On the Run (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Hong Kong crime drama starring Yuen Biao as struggling police officer Heung Ming who, in the aftermath of his wife’s murder, is forced to go into hiding after he discovered corruption in the ranks of the police department.

A deadly assassin, Chui (Pat Ha), is his only ally as they work hard to avoid arrest and, perhaps, death.

The film is rather violent with many people getting shot either in the chest or eye — with some even surviving. A lot of fights also are included.

This gritty film will please followers of Hong Kong action movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by Kenneth Bronson and Phil Gillon of the “Podcast on Fire Network,” a second with Asian cinema experts Frank Djeng and FJ Desanto, interviews with director Alfred Cheung and David West and an alternate ending.

Outlaws & Lawmen: 10 TV Westerns Collection (DVD)

Release date: Jan. 6

Details: 1971-2003, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: R, PG-13, not rated

The lowdown: Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott headline most of the movies in this 12-disc set of theatrical and made-for-TV Westerns.

The set includes “Catlow” (1971, PG-13), based on a Louis L’Amour novel, starring Yul Brynner as a drifter planning a $2 million robbery. Complicating his efforts is Richard Crenna as a lawman friend hunting him, and Leonard Nimoy as a menacing outlaw. The cast also includes Daliah Lavi and Jo Ann Pflug.

“The Sacketts” (1979), also based on a L’Amour novel, is a miniseries set in a post-Civil War West and starring Selleck, Elliott and Jeff Osterhage as brothers who gather in Colorado to take on the dangerous Bigelow gang. The cast also includes Glenn Ford, Ben Johnson, Slim Pickens and Jack Elam.

Elliott stars as veteran gunslinger Con Valian in “The Quick and the Dead” (1987, PG), another adaptation of a L’Amour work. Valian comes to the aid of a young couple, played by Tom Conti and Kate Capshaw, on their way West who run afloul of a ruthless outlaw gang.

“Conagher” (1990, not rated), another L’Amour adaptation, again stars Elliott. This time he portrays a sharp-shooting cowboy hired to guard cattle on a large ranch who discovers some of the other hands are in league with a gang of rustlers. His mission becomes personal when he is shot from behind. The cast also includes Katharine Ross and Barry Corbin.

Elliott also stars in “The Desperate Trail” (1994, R) as a marshal happy to escort a woman prisoner to the gallows since she was the one who killed his son. When she flees, during a holdup gone wrong, he goes after her.

“Rough Riders” (1997, not rated) chronicles the story of the men who followed Theodore Roosevelt to Cuba during the Spanish-American War and their famous charge at San Juan Hill. The cast includes Tom Berenger as Roosevelt, Elliott and Gary Busey.

Selleck stars as Paul Cable, a former Confederate soldier, trying to reunite with his family and reclaim his ranch from Union trespassers in “Last Stand at Saber River” (1997, TV-14). The movie, adapted from an Elmore Leonard novel, also features Suzy Amis, David Carradine, Keith Carradine and David Dukes.

Elliot portrays legendary lawman Bill Tilghman in “You Know My Name (1999, not rated). Set in 1924 Oklahoma, Tilghman is called out of retirement to serve as marshal of a booming oil town. After witnessing a series of violent episodes perpetrated by gangsters, Tilghman realizes he must adapt his old-fashioned peace-keeping style to battle a new breed of outlaws.

Selleck is drifter Rafe Covington in this adaptation of L’Amour’s “Crossfire Trail” (2001, not rated), who promised a dying friend that he will look after his ranch and wife after he dies. But when he meets the wife, he is told her husband was killed by Indians a year earlier. Mark Harmon costars as the businessman who wants the ranch and the wife. Wilford Brimley and Virginia Madsen also are in the cast.

Finally, Selleck stars in a remake of “Monte Walsh” (2003, TV-14) who, at the dawn of the 20th century, must learn to cope with the closing of the West and his way of life. The itinerant ranch-hand finds that dealing with an uncertain future may be his greatest challenge.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“Catlow,” “The Desperate Trail,” “Crossfire Trail”), 1.33:1 full-screen picture (The Sacketts,” “The Quick and the Dead,” “Conagher,” “Rough Riders,” “Last Stand at Saber River,” “You Know My Name,” “Monte Walsh”); English 5.1 Dolby digital (“The Quick and the Dead,” “Monte Walsh”), English 2.0 Dolby digital (all other titles); English SDH or closed captioned, French and Spanish subtitles for all movies except “Catlow and “Crossfire Trail”); English SDH (“Catlow” and “Crossfire Trail”).

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks by director Robert Day on “The Quick and the Dead,” by director-co-writer John Milius and executive producer William J. MacDonald on “Rough Riders”; a featurette with writer-director John Kent Harrison on “You Know My Name”; cast profiles on “Crossfire Trail”; and film highlights on “Monte Walsh.”

Vampire Zombies from Space! (Blu-ray)

Details: 2024, Cleopatra Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This combination of sci-fi, creature feature, gore and comedy plays as a parody-homage to the zero-budgeted films of Ed Wood such as “Plan 9 from Outer Space” and “Bride of the Monster.”

And as its title implies, “Vampire Zombies from Space!” is as crazy as it sounds.

The movie, set in 1957, finds Dracula returning from space and descending on the small town of Marlow, where he plans to turn its residents into his army of vampire zombies.

Opposing him are a grizzled veteran detective, a rookie police officer, a chain-smoking greaser and, of course, a determined young woman.

Co-writer director Mike Stasko leans into the goofiness.

Mary, who witnessed her mother’s gruesome death at the hands (or bite) of Dracula, is haunted by that event as well as the strange occurrences plaguing her town. And when her father and sister disappear, she knows something sinister is at work.

Determined to uncover the truth, Mary starts her own investigation. At the same time the police chief and a new-transfer detective also begin to gather clues about the recent events.

The more they dig, the more they realize something far worse than they have imagined is happening in their town.

Soon, a full-blown zombie outbreak erupts, creating chaos and death. The military is quickly deployed and a state of emergency is declared.

Amidst all this, Mary fines an ally in Wayne, the greaser with a heart of gold. As they investigate, they discover Dracula’s ultimate plan — build an unstoppable army of vampire zombies, using the townspeople as his soldier-slaves. With them, he will conquer the world and plunge it into darkness under his rule.

That is, unless Mary, Wayne, the police chief and the detective band together to thwart his scheme of conquest. Will they succeed? You will have to watch to learn the answer.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 (enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed captions.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, deleted scenes, a promotional clip and slide show.

Beyond Graceland: Ladysmith Black Mambazo (DVD)

Details: 2023, Pop Twist-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that chronicles the story of the South African band, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who became a worldwide sensation after their contributions to Paul Simon’s “Graceland” album.

The movie follows the group from its roots during apartheid to winning multiple Grammy awards.

Interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton and others who worked with the band, share their insights as does Joseph Shabalala and Simon.

The band’s music, Isicathamyia, rooted in the Zulu nation, grew in popularity and was spread around the world.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and the Zulu language 2.0Dolby digital; English closed-captioned.

Altered (Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, bloody images, language

The lowdown: In an alternate present where genetic enhancements have become the norm, those who cannot take advantage are pushed into the underground.

A few brave individuals attempt to level the playing field to help those who are shunned.

However, every revolution has its cost as outcast leaders Leon (Tom Felton) and Chloe (Liza Bugulova) discover as they challenge the system.

The movie, however, fails to deliver on its premise and many fans of the genre found it disappointing.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Frightmare: Tromatic Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Troma Films

Rated: R, graphic, bloody violence, language

The lowdown: After the death of legendary horror actor Conrad Radzoff (Ferdy Mayne), an overzealous group of drama students steal his corpse from its crypt and take it to the decrepit haunted house where his best horror movies were made.

As the night progresses, the students learn the true meaning of horror when Radzoff’s vengeful spirit kills them one by one.

This low-budget Troma offering features strong special effects by Chuck E. Stevens, an early performance by Jeffrey Combs of “Re-Animator” fame as well as support from Nina Talbot, Scott Thomson and Donna McDaniel.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include the original DVD introduction by Lloyd Kaufman and Debbie Rechon; cast and crew interviews; a commentary track with David Del Valle and David DeCoteau; a commentary from “The Hysteria Continues” podcast; and a music video.

Luther the Geek: Tromatic Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, Troma Films

Rated: Not rated, graphic violence

The lowdown: Luther, a psychotic killer, is released on parole after decades in prison.

He is armed with a pair of razor-sharp metal dentures, which he uses to terrorize the citizens of a small town by biting their heads off and later eating off heads.

He also takes a young mother and her family hostage in their isolated farmhouse.

This is a violent and bloody slasher feature that people who enjoy this kind of carnage will appreciate.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction to the movie by Troma boss Lloyd Kaufman and “Luther” director Carlton T. Albright, a commentary track by Albright, an interview with Albright, a conversation with Albright, an interview with cast member Jerry Clarke, a “Fowl Takes” featurette, a “Troma’s Freak Show” featurette and a music video.

Other titles being released in the coming week:

Dead of Night (Blu-ray) (Kino Lorber Studio Classics)

Ozone Attack of the Redneck Mutants: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray) (Visual Vengeance)

Violent Breed: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray) (Visual Vengeance)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Flesh and Blood Show (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Kino Lorber)

House Sitter (Cleopatra Entertainment)

Little Trouble Girls (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Kino Lorber)

Tell Me Lies: Season 3, Episode 3 (Hulu)

JAN. 21

Drops of Gold: Season 2, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

Hijack: Season 2, Episode 2 (Apple TV+)

JAN. 22

The Curse (Viaplay)

Il Dono (Kino Film Collection)

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Kino Film Collection)

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk (Kino Film Collection)

Stayer: Episodes 3 & 4 (Viaplay)

JAN. 23

Dooba Dooba (Dark Sky Films)

Mother of Flies (Shudder)

Stonewalling (Film Movement+)

Tehran: Season 3, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

